News Analysis

Naira gains 2.24% against dollar at official market

By: By Naija247news

Date:

By Grace Alegba
Lagos, Sept. 27, 2024 (NAN) The Naira on Friday appreciated at the official market, trading at N1,540.78 to the dollar.
Data from the official trading platform of the FMDQ Exchange, a platform that oversees the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM), revealed that the Naira gained N35.32.
This represents a 2.24 per cent gain when compared to the previous trading date on Thursday, Sept. 26, when it exchanged at N1,576.10 to a dollar.
However, the total daily turnover reduced to 212.31 million dollars on Friday, down from 334.05 million dollars recorded on Thursday.
Meanwhile, at the Investor’s and Exporter’s (I&E) window, the Naira traded between N1,691 and N1,530 against the dollar.

