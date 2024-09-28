FCT Chosen as Tax Harmonization Model; Committee Advocates Technology in Revenue Collection

By Philip Yatai

Abuja, Sept. 27, 2024 (NAN) — The Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reform Committee has identified the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as a model for implementing tax harmonization across Nigeria. This announcement was made by Chairman Mr. Taiwo Oyedele during a meeting focused on revenue administration harmonization held in Abuja on Friday.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Organized by the FCT Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS) for Area Council Chairmen, the meeting aimed to address challenges in tax collection and administration. Oyedele emphasized that harmonizing and simplifying tax structures would not diminish revenue but would instead enhance overall revenue generation.

“Harmonization and simplification of taxes, along with achieving equity and fairness in revenue administration, are critical areas of reform for our committee,” he stated. He expressed support for the FCT-IRS’s initiatives and called on the FCT and other states to eliminate unorthodox tax collection methods, particularly those occurring on highways and streets, labeling them as “embarrassing and unacceptable.”

Advocating for the use of technology in revenue collection, Oyedele highlighted its potential to eliminate tax evasion and improve transparency. He urged all stakeholders to collaborate in addressing the issue of multiple taxation in the country.

The FCT has the potential to lead the nation in creating a business-friendly environment, and a unified effort is needed to realize this goal. During the meeting, FCT-IRS Acting Executive Chairman Mr. Michael Ango praised the Area Council Chairmen for their commitment to the tax harmonization project, reiterating the importance of stakeholder engagement.

Ango mentioned that FCT Minister Mr. Nyesom Wike is dedicated to enhancing the internally generated revenue to improve infrastructure and social services in the territory. He also committed to developing a robust technological framework to ensure efficient and transparent revenue administration.

Mandate Secretary for Economic Planning, Revenue Generation, and Public-Private Partnerships, Mr. Ubokutom Nyah, echoed the minister’s commitment, urging full support for the harmonization initiative.

Representing the Area Councils, Kuje Chairman Alhaji Abdullahi Sabo welcomed FCT’s designation as a model for tax harmonization and assured support for the initiative’s successful implementation. He expressed confidence in the FCT-IRS’s ability to effectively collect and fairly distribute revenues, citing recent improvements in the territory under the current minister’s leadership.