69.2% of Children in Kano State Face Multi-Dimensional Poverty, UNICEF Reports

By Muhammad Nur Tijani

Zaria (Kaduna), Sept. 27, 2024 (NAN) — UNICEF reports that a staggering 69.2% of children aged 0-17 in Kano State are classified as multi-dimensionally poor. Fatima Musa, a Social Policy Specialist at UNICEF’s Kano Field Office, revealed these figures during a media dialogue in Zaria focused on Children’s Advocacy Priorities for News and Programme Managers from Kano, Katsina, and Jigawa states.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Musa explained that alongside the multi-dimensional poverty figures, 59.5% of children in the same age group are also experiencing monetary poverty in Kano.

“Across Nigeria’s geopolitical zones, child poverty rates are alarming, with 90% of children in the North-East and North-West classified as poor. In contrast, the South-East and South-West show lower poverty rates at 74% and 65.1%, respectively,” she stated.

The data indicates that child poverty rates exceed 50% in all states, with Bayelsa, Gombe, Sokoto, and Kebbi states recording rates greater than 95%.

Musa highlighted that the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) defines a child as a person under the age of 18 and emphasizes the primary role of parents and families in care and protection, with the state responsible for supporting these duties.

She raised concerns over the rising child poverty levels in Nigeria and urged all levels of government to increase budgetary allocations for child-focused interventions. Key solutions include improving access to quality education, clean water, healthcare, shelter, and robust social safety nets.

Musa praised Kano and Katsina states for adopting Universal Child Benefits and their willingness to pilot the initiative, noting that this comes at a crucial time in addressing child poverty.

Earlier, Samuel Kaalu, a Communication Specialist at UNICEF’s Kano Field Office, urged media practitioners to prioritize issues affecting women’s and children’s well-being in their reporting. He emphasized the need to address violence against children, which often goes unnoticed or is denied in homes and communities.

Kaalu also called for increased media support in raising awareness about the importance of school enrollment for children.