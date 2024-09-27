Menu
Climate change

Nigeria’s Carbon Market Activation Policy (NCMAP) to Unlock $736 Million to $2.5 Billion by 2030

By: Akin Yusuf

Date:

Abuja, Sept. 26, 2024 (NAN) — The Federal Government of Nigeria is optimistic about the Nigeria Carbon Market Activation Policy (NCMAP), predicting it will unlock a carbon market potential worth between $736 million and $2.5 billion by 2030.

Amb. Nura Rimi, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, announced this at the Corporate Climate Action event on Carbon Markets during the 79th UN General Assembly in New York on Thursday. According to Rimi, NCMAP aims to generate between 600,000 and 2.3 million green jobs for youths while fostering sustainable development across Nigeria and the African continent.

Rimi emphasized that NCMAP is a transformative initiative designed to establish a robust carbon market, provide a structured environment for both local and foreign investments, and stimulate sustainable economic growth. “The policy is backed by the federal government’s commitment to climate resilience and socio-economic development,” he stated.

“The NCMAP is a bold declaration of our unwavering commitment to a resilient and sustainable future for Nigeria and the African continent. This policy is not just a framework; it is a clarion call for collective action and investment in our future. Our efforts in establishing the NCMAP reflect our ambition to create a replicable model for carbon market development across Africa,” he added.

Under President Bola Tinubu’s leadership, Nigeria aims to position itself as a leader in addressing climate-related challenges. Rimi explained that NCMAP will create a transparent system for trading carbon credits, fostering a structured environment for investments.

“This initiative will enhance Nigeria’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and stimulate sustainable economic growth through clear incentives for emission reductions. The efficiency of the NCMAP’s institutional structure is designed to expedite project approvals and facilitate engagement with international carbon market transactions, attracting global investors keen on Nigeria’s carbon market potential,” he said.

Rimi concluded by stating that the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment will ensure that NCMAP includes incentives to boost industrial growth and trade, thereby creating an enabling environment for private sector engagement and enhancing investor confidence in sustainable business practices.

Akin Yusuf
Akin Yusufhttp://naija247news.com

