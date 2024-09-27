Menu
Search
Subscribe
Food Inflation

Nigeria Reports Soaring Prices of Beans, Eggs, Bread, Rice, Yam, and Tomatoes in August 2024

By: By Naija247news

Date:

Abuja, Sept. 25, 2024 (NAN) — The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has reported significant price increases for staple food items, including beans, eggs, bread, rice, yam, and tomatoes, in its Selected Food Prices Watch report for August 2024, released in Abuja on Wednesday.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The report reveals that the average price of 1 kg of brown beans soared by 271.55%, rising from N692.95 in August 2023 to N2,574.63 in August 2024. On a month-on-month basis, the price increased by 5.31% from N2,444.81 recorded in July 2024.

Similarly, the average price for medium-sized Agric eggs (12 pieces) jumped by 121.92% year-on-year, climbing from N1,031.55 in August 2023 to N2,289.19 in August 2024. Month-on-month, the price rose by 5.48% from N2,170.17 in July 2024.

Sliced bread also saw a dramatic rise, with prices increasing by 113.16% from N684.85 in August 2023 to N1,459.85 in August 2024, marking a month-on-month increase of 2.28% from N1,427.25 in July 2024. Additionally, the average price of 1 kg of local rice rose by 148.41%, from N737.11 in August 2023 to N1,831.05 in August 2024, with a month-on-month increase of 3.65% from N1,766.64 in July 2024.

Yam prices also saw a significant increase, up by 188.31% year-on-year from N576.39 in August 2023 to N1,661.80 in August 2024. However, on a month-on-month basis, the price decreased by 7.82% from N1,802.84 in July 2024. The average price of tomatoes increased by 171.72% year-on-year, rising from N554.37 in August 2023 to N1,506.35 in August 2024, although it declined by 11.07% from N1,693.83 in July 2024.

The NBS report also provided state-specific insights. In August 2024, the highest average price for 1 kg of brown beans was in Akwa Ibom at N3,276.79, while the lowest was recorded in Adamawa at N1,710.92. Niger had the highest average price for medium-sized Agric eggs at N2,996.92, whereas Jigawa recorded the lowest at N1,786.01. For sliced bread, Rivers reported the highest average price at N1,850, with Yobe having the lowest at N908.81.

In terms of local rice, Kogi had the highest average price at N2,680.29, while Benue reported the lowest at N1,206.84. The highest price for 1 kg of tomatoes was recorded in Abuja at N2,206.31, with the lowest in Kaduna at N734.94.

Regional analysis showed that the average price of 1 kg of brown beans was highest in the South-South at N3,165.11, while the North-West recorded the lowest at N1,982.78. The North-Central and South-East regions recorded the highest average prices for medium-sized Agric eggs at N2,789.15 and N2,438.06, respectively.

In light of these price surges, the Federal Government granted a 150-day duty-free import window for certain food commodities in July, aiming to address the rising food prices and ensure food security. This suspension of duty tariffs and taxes applies to the importation of specific food items, including maize, cowpeas, wheat, and husked brown rice.

Experts, however, suggest that more sustainable solutions, such as tackling insecurity, foreign exchange issues, and transportation costs, are necessary to effectively manage soaring food prices and ensure long-term food security in Nigeria.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Kanye West Sells Gutted Malibu Mansion for $21 Million After Ambitious Renovation Plans
Next article
BRIPAN Calls for Collaboration with Access Holdings and Stanbic IBTC to Enhance Business Recovery Practices
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria Absent as Five African Nations Plan $2 Billion Debt-for-Nature Swap

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Nigeria Missing as Five African Countries Plan $2 Billion...

Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger Investigate Journalist Wassim Nasr for “Apologizing for Terrorism”

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
BAMAKO/NIAMEY, Sept 26 (Reuters) — Prosecutors in the junta-led...

Nigeria’s Carbon Market Activation Policy (NCMAP) to Unlock $736 Million to $2.5 Billion by 2030

Akin Yusuf Akin Yusuf -
Abuja, Sept. 26, 2024 (NAN) — The Federal Government...

Nigeria’s Stock Market Decline Driven by MTN Nigeria, Oando, UBA, and Fidelity Bank

Charles Akpeji Charles Akpeji -
Lagos, Sept. 26, 2024 (NAN) — The stock market...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria Absent as Five African Nations Plan $2 Billion Debt-for-Nature Swap

Climate change 0
Nigeria Missing as Five African Countries Plan $2 Billion...

Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger Investigate Journalist Wassim Nasr for “Apologizing for Terrorism”

Democracy Africa 0
BAMAKO/NIAMEY, Sept 26 (Reuters) — Prosecutors in the junta-led...

Nigeria’s Carbon Market Activation Policy (NCMAP) to Unlock $736 Million to $2.5 Billion by 2030

Climate change 0
Abuja, Sept. 26, 2024 (NAN) — The Federal Government...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Nigeria Absent as Five African Nations Plan $2 Billion Debt-for-Nature Swap

By Naija247news - 0