Nigeria Absent as Five African Nations Plan $2 Billion Debt-for-Nature Swap

Nigeria Missing as Five African Countries Plan $2 Billion Debt-for-Nature Swap Despite High Debt and Rich Natural Resources

LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) – Nigeria, despite its significant natural resources and a growing debt burden, is notably absent from a group of at least five African countries working on what could be the world’s first joint “debt-for-nature” swap, aimed at raising at least $2 billion for the protection of coral-rich areas in the Indian Ocean, according to a global conservation group.

Debt-for-nature deals have gained popularity as a strategy for poorer nations to manage their debts while funding conservation. These arrangements involve buying existing debt and replacing it with cheaper, environmentally-linked bonds, with the savings directed toward protecting ecosystems.

While countries like Ecuador, Barbados, Belize, Gabon, and Seychelles have made such swaps in recent years, the current African initiative would be the first to involve multiple countries collaborating on a shared ecological system. Thomas Sberna, regional head for coastal and ocean resilience at the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN), identified countries supporting the broader “Great Blue Wall” conservation plan, including Kenya, Madagascar, Mauritius, Mozambique, Seychelles, Somalia, South Africa, Tanzania, and the Comoros. However, Nigeria, with its vast environmental assets, remains missing from this list.

Nigeria’s Debt and Resource Paradox

Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy, faces mounting debt, which stood at over $113 billion as of mid-2023, with external debt constituting nearly $42 billion. Despite being rich in natural resources such as oil, gas, and vast biodiversity, Nigeria has struggled to balance its economic growth with environmental sustainability. Its debt challenges have made it a candidate for innovative financial solutions like debt-for-nature swaps, yet it is not participating in this groundbreaking initiative.

In contrast, the “Great Blue Wall” initiative, first announced in 2021, aims to protect and restore 2 million hectares of ocean ecosystems by 2030, benefiting approximately 70 million people living in coastal communities. Backed by the U.S. and British governments, the plan is seen as an essential conservation effort for the region.

Why Nigeria’s Absence Matters

Nigeria’s exclusion from this initiative raises questions, especially given its rich natural resources and pressing environmental challenges, such as deforestation, oil pollution, and loss of biodiversity. With 853 kilometers of coastline, the country is highly vulnerable to climate change, yet there seems to be no coordinated effort to link its natural resources to debt alleviation programs like the one being considered for other African nations.

Sberna emphasized the importance of large-scale deals to fast-track conservation. “If we want to deliver substantial impact in the next five years, we cannot continue issuing these deals one by one,” he said, suggesting that a regional approach could overcome individual countries’ challenges and attract more investors.

Opportunities Missed for Nigeria

A debt-for-nature swap could provide much-needed relief to Nigeria’s debt-ridden economy while funding critical environmental projects. Nigeria’s biodiversity, including mangroves, wetlands, and forests, plays a crucial role in global carbon sequestration, and conserving these ecosystems could enhance its climate resilience. Despite these advantages, Nigeria’s absence from this historic deal signals a missed opportunity to use its natural resources as leverage for economic and environmental gains.

Meanwhile, countries like Kenya, Tanzania, and Mozambique, all of which have suffered from extensive losses in mangrove forests, coral reefs, and fish stocks since the 1980s, are using the debt-for-nature strategy to protect their coastal resources and secure future food security and livelihoods.

Discussions for the swap deal are still in progress, including the allocation of each country’s debt and the monitoring of funds for conservation. At the same time, multilateral development banks are involved in negotiations to provide credit guarantees and insurance policies to make the swap more attractive. While Madagascar, home to some of the world’s largest coral reef systems, confirmed its involvement, other countries involved have not yet provided comments.

Nigeria’s absence from this transformative deal raises questions about its approach to balancing economic growth, debt management, and environmental sustainability.