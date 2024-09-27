Menu
Search
Subscribe
Banking institutions

NDIC to Pay Depositors with Over N5 Million from Heritage Bank Liquidation Dividends

By: By Naija247news

Date:

By Ginika Okoye

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Lagos, Sept. 26, 2024 (NAN) — The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has announced ongoing efforts to pay depositors of the defunct Heritage Bank whose deposits exceed N5 million. NDIC Managing Director, Mr. Bello Hassan, stated at a Financial Correspondents Association of Nigeria (FICAN) workshop that liquidation dividends would be used to compensate depositors with balances above N5 million.

Hassan also confirmed that debt recovery efforts are underway to facilitate these payments. He noted that all insured depositors, except those without alternate accounts or with accounts on hold due to court or regulatory orders, have already been paid. He assured that as soon as these issues are resolved, the remaining insured depositors will also receive their funds.

In addition to recovering physical assets and debts, the NDIC has listed properties of the defunct Heritage Bank for sale across 62 locations nationwide. These assets include vehicles, office equipment, and machinery, which will help to raise funds to further support the liquidation process.

Hassan emphasized that maintaining confidence in the financial system is critical, and the NDIC remains committed to ensuring stability. He reiterated that the Corporation will continue to work diligently within its mandate to safeguard depositors and sustain trust in the banking sector.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
BUA Foods Reports N729.4bn Revenue, Proposes N5.50 Dividend Amid 74% Growth
Next article
Economic Diversification: Experts advocate exploration of non-metallic industry frontiers
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria Absent as Five African Nations Plan $2 Billion Debt-for-Nature Swap

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Nigeria Missing as Five African Countries Plan $2 Billion...

Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger Investigate Journalist Wassim Nasr for “Apologizing for Terrorism”

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
BAMAKO/NIAMEY, Sept 26 (Reuters) — Prosecutors in the junta-led...

Nigeria’s Carbon Market Activation Policy (NCMAP) to Unlock $736 Million to $2.5 Billion by 2030

Akin Yusuf Akin Yusuf -
Abuja, Sept. 26, 2024 (NAN) — The Federal Government...

Nigeria’s Stock Market Decline Driven by MTN Nigeria, Oando, UBA, and Fidelity Bank

Charles Akpeji Charles Akpeji -
Lagos, Sept. 26, 2024 (NAN) — The stock market...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria Absent as Five African Nations Plan $2 Billion Debt-for-Nature Swap

Climate change 0
Nigeria Missing as Five African Countries Plan $2 Billion...

Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger Investigate Journalist Wassim Nasr for “Apologizing for Terrorism”

Democracy Africa 0
BAMAKO/NIAMEY, Sept 26 (Reuters) — Prosecutors in the junta-led...

Nigeria’s Carbon Market Activation Policy (NCMAP) to Unlock $736 Million to $2.5 Billion by 2030

Climate change 0
Abuja, Sept. 26, 2024 (NAN) — The Federal Government...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Nigeria Absent as Five African Nations Plan $2 Billion Debt-for-Nature Swap

By Naija247news - 0