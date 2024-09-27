NDIC to Pay Depositors with Over N5 Million from Heritage Bank Liquidation Dividends

By Ginika Okoye

Lagos, Sept. 26, 2024 (NAN) — The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has announced ongoing efforts to pay depositors of the defunct Heritage Bank whose deposits exceed N5 million. NDIC Managing Director, Mr. Bello Hassan, stated at a Financial Correspondents Association of Nigeria (FICAN) workshop that liquidation dividends would be used to compensate depositors with balances above N5 million.

Hassan also confirmed that debt recovery efforts are underway to facilitate these payments. He noted that all insured depositors, except those without alternate accounts or with accounts on hold due to court or regulatory orders, have already been paid. He assured that as soon as these issues are resolved, the remaining insured depositors will also receive their funds.

In addition to recovering physical assets and debts, the NDIC has listed properties of the defunct Heritage Bank for sale across 62 locations nationwide. These assets include vehicles, office equipment, and machinery, which will help to raise funds to further support the liquidation process.

Hassan emphasized that maintaining confidence in the financial system is critical, and the NDIC remains committed to ensuring stability. He reiterated that the Corporation will continue to work diligently within its mandate to safeguard depositors and sustain trust in the banking sector.