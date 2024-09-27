Menu
Search
Subscribe
Democracy Africa

Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger Investigate Journalist Wassim Nasr for “Apologizing for Terrorism”

By: By Naija247news

Date:

BAMAKO/NIAMEY, Sept 26 (Reuters) — Prosecutors in the junta-led governments of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger have launched investigations against French journalist and researcher Wassim Nasr, accusing him of being an “apologist for terrorism” due to his analyses of jihadist attacks.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Nasr, who works for France 24, is a security expert frequently commenting on the Islamist insurgency that began in Mali in 2012 and has since spread across West Africa’s Sahel region. His detailed analysis of a rare jihadist attack on several strategic sites in Mali’s capital, Bamako, on September 17, drew significant attention and was referenced by multiple media outlets.

The prosecutors from the specialized judicial divisions addressing terrorism in the three countries issued a joint statement, broadcast on their national televisions late Wednesday. They accused Nasr of making comments that “amount to blatant acts of publicity and support” for jihadist activities, referencing the recent attack in Bamako and a 2023 assault in the Burkina Faso town of Djibo.

An investigation has been opened against Nasr on charges including criminal conspiracy, complicity in acts of terrorism, and apology for terrorism. Nasr, who is based in France, declined to comment directly but expressed solidarity with colleagues in the Sahel, stating, “A thought for Sahelian colleagues and for those who suffer the arbitrary nature of these regimes in flesh and blood,” in a post on X.

Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger are central to the ongoing Sahel insurgency and are governed by military juntas that have come to power through a series of coups since 2020. These governments have shifted their alliances away from traditional Western partners in favor of Russia, exited the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), and formed a new tripartite alliance. They have already suspended France 24 and other international media outlets due to their coverage of the insurgency.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigeria’s Carbon Market Activation Policy (NCMAP) to Unlock $736 Million to $2.5 Billion by 2030
Next article
Nigeria Absent as Five African Nations Plan $2 Billion Debt-for-Nature Swap
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria Absent as Five African Nations Plan $2 Billion Debt-for-Nature Swap

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Nigeria Missing as Five African Countries Plan $2 Billion...

Nigeria’s Carbon Market Activation Policy (NCMAP) to Unlock $736 Million to $2.5 Billion by 2030

Akin Yusuf Akin Yusuf -
Abuja, Sept. 26, 2024 (NAN) — The Federal Government...

Nigeria’s Stock Market Decline Driven by MTN Nigeria, Oando, UBA, and Fidelity Bank

Charles Akpeji Charles Akpeji -
Lagos, Sept. 26, 2024 (NAN) — The stock market...

BRIPAN Calls for Collaboration with Access Holdings and Stanbic IBTC to Enhance Business Recovery Practices

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Lagos, Sept. 25, 2024 (NAN) — The Business Recovery...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria Absent as Five African Nations Plan $2 Billion Debt-for-Nature Swap

Climate change 0
Nigeria Missing as Five African Countries Plan $2 Billion...

Nigeria’s Carbon Market Activation Policy (NCMAP) to Unlock $736 Million to $2.5 Billion by 2030

Climate change 0
Abuja, Sept. 26, 2024 (NAN) — The Federal Government...

Nigeria’s Stock Market Decline Driven by MTN Nigeria, Oando, UBA, and Fidelity Bank

Nigeria Stock Exchange 0
Lagos, Sept. 26, 2024 (NAN) — The stock market...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Nigeria Absent as Five African Nations Plan $2 Billion Debt-for-Nature Swap

By Naija247news - 0