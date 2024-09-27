Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger Investigate Journalist Wassim Nasr for “Apologizing for Terrorism”

BAMAKO/NIAMEY, Sept 26 (Reuters) — Prosecutors in the junta-led governments of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger have launched investigations against French journalist and researcher Wassim Nasr, accusing him of being an “apologist for terrorism” due to his analyses of jihadist attacks.

Nasr, who works for France 24, is a security expert frequently commenting on the Islamist insurgency that began in Mali in 2012 and has since spread across West Africa’s Sahel region. His detailed analysis of a rare jihadist attack on several strategic sites in Mali’s capital, Bamako, on September 17, drew significant attention and was referenced by multiple media outlets.

The prosecutors from the specialized judicial divisions addressing terrorism in the three countries issued a joint statement, broadcast on their national televisions late Wednesday. They accused Nasr of making comments that “amount to blatant acts of publicity and support” for jihadist activities, referencing the recent attack in Bamako and a 2023 assault in the Burkina Faso town of Djibo.

An investigation has been opened against Nasr on charges including criminal conspiracy, complicity in acts of terrorism, and apology for terrorism. Nasr, who is based in France, declined to comment directly but expressed solidarity with colleagues in the Sahel, stating, “A thought for Sahelian colleagues and for those who suffer the arbitrary nature of these regimes in flesh and blood,” in a post on X.

Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger are central to the ongoing Sahel insurgency and are governed by military juntas that have come to power through a series of coups since 2020. These governments have shifted their alliances away from traditional Western partners in favor of Russia, exited the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), and formed a new tripartite alliance. They have already suspended France 24 and other international media outlets due to their coverage of the insurgency.