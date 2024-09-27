Kanye West Sells Gutted Malibu Mansion for $21 Million After Ambitious Renovation Plans

Kanye West can pop champagne because he has officially sold his controversial oceanfront estate in Malibu for $21 million. Real estate sources tell TMZ that Ye closed the deal after a dramatic journey with the property, which he initially purchased for $57.3 million in 2021.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Tadao Ando-designed home became infamous after Kanye stripped it down to its bare bones, with plans to transform it into a bomb shelter. However, he seemingly lost interest in the project and eventually listed the property for $53 million.

Despite his efforts, the mansion failed to attract buyers at that price, prompting Kanye and his realtor, “Selling Sunset” star Jason Oppenheim, to slash the asking price by $14 million. After further price reductions, Kanye finally found a buyer in Belwood Investments, a California-based real estate crowdfunding firm.

Belwood’s CEO, Bo Belmont, has already shared plans to invest an additional $5 million in renovations to restore Tadao Ando’s original vision for the mansion. The deal has now been officially finalized, marking the end of a tumultuous chapter for Kanye’s real estate endeavors.