Fidson Partners with Chinese Firms to Build $100M Drug Plant, Boost Nigeria’s Healthcare Self-Reliance

Nigeria’s largest drugmaker, Fidson Healthcare Plc, has signed a $100 million deal with Jiangsu Aidea Pharmaceutical Co., PharmaBlock Sciences Nanjing Inc., and the China-Africa Development Fund to construct a pharmaceutical plant in Lagos.

The facility, expected to be completed within 30 months, aims to enhance local drug manufacturing, particularly for HIV treatments, addressing Nigeria’s heavy reliance on imported drugs.

Currently, Nigeria imports more than 70% of its medications, contributing to a $14 billion pharmaceutical import bill shared across Africa. This dependency has placed a strain on local drug availability and increased healthcare costs. The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) is targeting a reduction of this reliance, aiming for 30% local drug production by 2025 .

Fidson’s new plant will help alleviate drug shortages, particularly for the more than 2 million Nigerians living with HIV. With around 1,400 new HIV infections weekly and many children orphaned by the disease, the local production of antiretrovirals is critical. This partnership comes at a time when foreign multinationals like GSK and Sanofi are exiting the Nigerian market due to economic challenges, creating a void that Fidson aims to fill .

By fostering local manufacturing, the initiative not only addresses drug shortages but also boosts Nigeria’s self-reliance in healthcare, reducing the nation’s dependence on expensive imports.