Fidson Partners with Chinese Firms to Build $100M Drug Plant, Boost Nigeria’s Healthcare Self-Reliance

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Date:

Nigeria’s largest drugmaker, Fidson Healthcare Plc, has signed a $100 million deal with Jiangsu Aidea Pharmaceutical Co., PharmaBlock Sciences Nanjing Inc., and the China-Africa Development Fund to construct a pharmaceutical plant in Lagos.

The facility, expected to be completed within 30 months, aims to enhance local drug manufacturing, particularly for HIV treatments, addressing Nigeria’s heavy reliance on imported drugs.

Currently, Nigeria imports more than 70% of its medications, contributing to a $14 billion pharmaceutical import bill shared across Africa. This dependency has placed a strain on local drug availability and increased healthcare costs. The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) is targeting a reduction of this reliance, aiming for 30% local drug production by 2025 .

Fidson’s new plant will help alleviate drug shortages, particularly for the more than 2 million Nigerians living with HIV. With around 1,400 new HIV infections weekly and many children orphaned by the disease, the local production of antiretrovirals is critical. This partnership comes at a time when foreign multinationals like GSK and Sanofi are exiting the Nigerian market due to economic challenges, creating a void that Fidson aims to fill .

By fostering local manufacturing, the initiative not only addresses drug shortages but also boosts Nigeria’s self-reliance in healthcare, reducing the nation’s dependence on expensive imports.

Nigeria Absent as Five African Nations Plan $2 Billion Debt-for-Nature Swap
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

