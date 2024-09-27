BRIPAN Calls for Collaboration with Access Holdings and Stanbic IBTC to Enhance Business Recovery Practices

Lagos, Sept. 25, 2024 (NAN) — The Business Recovery and Insolvency Practitioners Association of Nigeria (BRIPAN) has urged Access Holdings Plc and Stanbic IBTC Plc to enhance support for business recovery and insolvency practices in Nigeria.

In a communiqué issued on Wednesday, BRIPAN President Chimezie Ihekweazu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, emphasized the association’s commitment to not only liquidating insolvent businesses but also providing options for their recovery. He called for collaborative efforts to train the legal and risk management teams of both banks in contemporary insolvency best practices.

Ihekweazu also sought support for the upcoming BRIPAN International Conference, highlighting its importance in advancing these initiatives.

Ms. Bolaji Agbede, Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc, affirmed the necessity of industry-wide collaboration to promote responsible lending and borrowing practices. She recognized the critical nature of these practices for both Access Holdings and the wider financial services sector and expressed her bank’s willingness to support BRIPAN’s initiatives and explore potential collaborations.

Mr. Wole Adeniyi, Chief Executive Officer of Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc, echoed this sentiment, aligning the bank with BRIPAN’s mission to assist businesses affected by the #EndSARS protests and the COVID-19 pandemic. He expressed interest in leveraging BRIPAN’s training programs for the bank’s legal, asset management, and debt recovery teams to stay informed about current insolvency options and best practices.

This call to action aims to strengthen the framework for business recovery in Nigeria and enhance the capabilities of financial institutions in navigating insolvency challenges.