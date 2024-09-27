Menu
Search
Subscribe
Revenue and Taxation

BRIPAN Calls for Collaboration with Access Holdings and Stanbic IBTC to Enhance Business Recovery Practices

By: By Naija247news

Date:

Lagos, Sept. 25, 2024 (NAN) — The Business Recovery and Insolvency Practitioners Association of Nigeria (BRIPAN) has urged Access Holdings Plc and Stanbic IBTC Plc to enhance support for business recovery and insolvency practices in Nigeria.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In a communiqué issued on Wednesday, BRIPAN President Chimezie Ihekweazu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, emphasized the association’s commitment to not only liquidating insolvent businesses but also providing options for their recovery. He called for collaborative efforts to train the legal and risk management teams of both banks in contemporary insolvency best practices.

Ihekweazu also sought support for the upcoming BRIPAN International Conference, highlighting its importance in advancing these initiatives.

Ms. Bolaji Agbede, Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc, affirmed the necessity of industry-wide collaboration to promote responsible lending and borrowing practices. She recognized the critical nature of these practices for both Access Holdings and the wider financial services sector and expressed her bank’s willingness to support BRIPAN’s initiatives and explore potential collaborations.

Mr. Wole Adeniyi, Chief Executive Officer of Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc, echoed this sentiment, aligning the bank with BRIPAN’s mission to assist businesses affected by the #EndSARS protests and the COVID-19 pandemic. He expressed interest in leveraging BRIPAN’s training programs for the bank’s legal, asset management, and debt recovery teams to stay informed about current insolvency options and best practices.

This call to action aims to strengthen the framework for business recovery in Nigeria and enhance the capabilities of financial institutions in navigating insolvency challenges.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigeria Reports Soaring Prices of Beans, Eggs, Bread, Rice, Yam, and Tomatoes in August 2024
Next article
Nigeria’s Stock Market Decline Driven by MTN Nigeria, Oando, UBA, and Fidelity Bank
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria Absent as Five African Nations Plan $2 Billion Debt-for-Nature Swap

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Nigeria Missing as Five African Countries Plan $2 Billion...

Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger Investigate Journalist Wassim Nasr for “Apologizing for Terrorism”

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
BAMAKO/NIAMEY, Sept 26 (Reuters) — Prosecutors in the junta-led...

Nigeria’s Carbon Market Activation Policy (NCMAP) to Unlock $736 Million to $2.5 Billion by 2030

Akin Yusuf Akin Yusuf -
Abuja, Sept. 26, 2024 (NAN) — The Federal Government...

Nigeria’s Stock Market Decline Driven by MTN Nigeria, Oando, UBA, and Fidelity Bank

Charles Akpeji Charles Akpeji -
Lagos, Sept. 26, 2024 (NAN) — The stock market...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria Absent as Five African Nations Plan $2 Billion Debt-for-Nature Swap

Climate change 0
Nigeria Missing as Five African Countries Plan $2 Billion...

Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger Investigate Journalist Wassim Nasr for “Apologizing for Terrorism”

Democracy Africa 0
BAMAKO/NIAMEY, Sept 26 (Reuters) — Prosecutors in the junta-led...

Nigeria’s Carbon Market Activation Policy (NCMAP) to Unlock $736 Million to $2.5 Billion by 2030

Climate change 0
Abuja, Sept. 26, 2024 (NAN) — The Federal Government...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Nigeria Absent as Five African Nations Plan $2 Billion Debt-for-Nature Swap

By Naija247news - 0