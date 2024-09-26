Menu
Search
Subscribe
Business News

Relaunch Of The Capital Campaign For The Africa Center Wednesday, September 25, 2024, New York City.

By: Charles Akpeji

Date:

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Exxon Mobil Proposes $10 Billion Offshore Oil Investment in Nigeria
Next article
Naira Plummets to ₦1,677 per Dollar Despite 50 Basis Point Rate Hike
Charles Akpeji
Charles Akpejihttps://naija247news.com
Charles Akpeji has over 20 years experience in journalism and he is Naija247news Taraba Correspondent. He lives and works from Jalingo, the state capital.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Prioritise poverty eradication, gender equality, others, First Bank urges world leaders

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
FirstBank CEO Urges World Leaders to Prioritise Poverty Eradication,...

Naira Plummets to ₦1,677 per Dollar Despite 50 Basis Point Rate Hike

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
Naira Hits Record Low Against Dollar Despite Interest Rate...

Exxon Mobil Proposes $10 Billion Offshore Oil Investment in Nigeria

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
  ABUJA, Sept 26  – Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) has...

Aliko Dangote Follows Mukesh Ambani’s Footsteps by Investing Refinery Profits in New Ventures

Bisi Adele, The Naija247news Bisi Adele, The Naija247news -
Aliko Dangote has revealed his plans to emulate fellow...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Prioritise poverty eradication, gender equality, others, First Bank urges world leaders

Banks & Finance 0
FirstBank CEO Urges World Leaders to Prioritise Poverty Eradication,...

Naira Plummets to ₦1,677 per Dollar Despite 50 Basis Point Rate Hike

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
Naira Hits Record Low Against Dollar Despite Interest Rate...

Exxon Mobil Proposes $10 Billion Offshore Oil Investment in Nigeria

Oil Markets 0
  ABUJA, Sept 26  – Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) has...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Prioritise poverty eradication, gender equality, others, First Bank urges world leaders

By Naija247news - 0