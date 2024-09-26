Prioritise poverty eradication, gender equality, others, First Bank urges world leaders

FirstBank CEO Urges World Leaders to Prioritise Poverty Eradication, Gender Equality at UN Summit

Finance

By Grace Alegba

Lagos, Sept. 27, 2024 (NAN) — FirstBank Managing Director/CEO, Mr. Olusegun Alebiosu, has called on world leaders to prioritize poverty eradication alongside climate change and gender equality as pressing global issues. Speaking at the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly in New York, Alebiosu emphasized the critical role of finance in combating poverty, noting that “access to finance is the easiest way to get out of poverty.”

In 2023, FirstBank extended over N36 billion in loans to women as part of its financial inclusion strategy, which also included a network of over 232,000 Firstmonie agents, 55,000 of whom are women. Alebiosu highlighted financial inclusion as essential to sustainable development under the SDGs, while urging continued action on gender equality and economic development.

The UN Global Compact Leaders’ Summit provided a platform for business leaders and global stakeholders to discuss topics such as sustainable financing and the impact of Artificial Intelligence on development.