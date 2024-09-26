Menu
NairaDollar Exchange Rate

Naira Plummets to ₦1,677 per Dollar Despite 50 Basis Point Rate Hike

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Date:

Naira Hits Record Low Against Dollar Despite Interest Rate Hike

Nigeria’s naira has plunged to a new low against the dollar, reaching 1,677 naira per dollar at the official close on Wednesday, according to FMDQ data compiled by Bloomberg.

This marks an 8.2% drop since the end of last week, reflecting ongoing local scarcity of US currency and diminishing foreign capital inflows as investors await tangible evidence of the government’s commitment to ambitious fiscal reforms aimed at enhancing revenue collection and boosting oil production.

The decline occurred despite the Central Bank of Nigeria’s unexpected 50 basis point interest rate hike to 27.25% on Tuesday, implemented to combat inflation near a three-decade high.

“At some point, we saw significant inflows from foreign portfolio investors, but that has slowed considerably,” noted Muyiwa Oni from Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc. He emphasized that increased dollar generation from both oil and non-oil sectors would enhance investor confidence and potentially stabilize the naira.

Nigeria has struggled to meet its OPEC oil production targets due to years of underinvestment in the industry. As Africa’s largest oil producer, the country relies heavily on crude exports for foreign currency but simultaneously spends substantial dollars importing refined petroleum and subsidizing fuel prices, which cost approximately $10 billion in 2022.

Recent developments may offer some hope, as a mega refinery owned by billionaire Aliko Dangote near Lagos has begun producing gasoline in recent weeks. However, dollar scarcity continues to plague the local currency market, leading the central bank to intervene frequently by selling dollars to nearly 6,000 registered Bureau de Change operators.

“Volatility has been a persistent issue for the naira, and it seems set to continue unless there are consistent inflows to support liquidity,” stated Ayodeji Dawodu from BancTrust Investment Bank Ltd.

He also indicated that the recent rate hike signals the central bank’s expectation of ongoing inflationary pressures, which could further weaken the local currency.

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

