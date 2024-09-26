Exxon Mobil Proposes $10 Billion Offshore Oil Investment in Nigeria

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

ABUJA, Sept 26 – Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) has proposed a $10 billion investment to expand its offshore oil operations in Nigeria, according to a statement from the country’s presidential office. The announcement came after discussions between Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima, and Shane Harris, CEO of Exxon’s Nigerian operations, during the U.N. General Assembly in New York on Wednesday.

The investment will focus on Exxon’s Owo deep-water project, estimated to cost $10 billion. Exxon also plans to allocate $2.5 billion annually to increase oil production by 50,000 barrels per day (bpd) and maintain its Nigerian operations, despite agreeing to sell its onshore assets to Seplat Energy for $1.3 billion.

Harris emphasized Exxon’s ongoing collaboration with Nigeria’s government to secure favorable fiscal terms for this significant investment.

Oil production in Nigeria, which is vital for government revenue, increased by 10.15% in the second quarter of this year, averaging 1.41 million bpd, up from 1.22 million bpd a year earlier. Despite this growth, Nigeria continues to face issues such as oil theft and industry sabotage, even after passing legislation aimed at boosting investment and reducing regulatory uncertainties.