Menu
Search
Subscribe
Oil Markets

Exxon Mobil Proposes $10 Billion Offshore Oil Investment in Nigeria

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

 

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

ABUJA, Sept 26  – Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) has proposed a $10 billion investment to expand its offshore oil operations in Nigeria, according to a statement from the country’s presidential office. The announcement came after discussions between Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima, and Shane Harris, CEO of Exxon’s Nigerian operations, during the U.N. General Assembly in New York on Wednesday.

The investment will focus on Exxon’s Owo deep-water project, estimated to cost $10 billion. Exxon also plans to allocate $2.5 billion annually to increase oil production by 50,000 barrels per day (bpd) and maintain its Nigerian operations, despite agreeing to sell its onshore assets to Seplat Energy for $1.3 billion.

Harris emphasized Exxon’s ongoing collaboration with Nigeria’s government to secure favorable fiscal terms for this significant investment.

Oil production in Nigeria, which is vital for government revenue, increased by 10.15% in the second quarter of this year, averaging 1.41 million bpd, up from 1.22 million bpd a year earlier. Despite this growth, Nigeria continues to face issues such as oil theft and industry sabotage, even after passing legislation aimed at boosting investment and reducing regulatory uncertainties.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Aliko Dangote Follows Mukesh Ambani’s Footsteps by Investing Refinery Profits in New Ventures
Next article
Relaunch Of The Capital Campaign For The Africa Center Wednesday, September 25, 2024, New York City.
Joseph Adam
Joseph Adamhttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Prioritise poverty eradication, gender equality, others, First Bank urges world leaders

By Naija247news - 0