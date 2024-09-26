BUA Foods Reports N729.4bn Revenue, Proposes N5.50 Dividend Amid 74% Growth

By Lucy Ogalue

Abuja, Sept. 26, 2024 (Naija247news) — BUA Foods Plc has announced a 74.4% increase in revenue, reaching N729.4 billion for 2023. At the company’s 3rd Annual General Meeting in Abuja, Chairman Alhaji Abdul Rabiu shared the positive results despite the economic challenges faced during the year.

Rabiu revealed that Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) increased by 83.6% to N215.7 billion, compared to N117.5 billion in 2022. The company’s profit for the period also grew to N112.1 billion amid rising input costs.

Earnings per share rose by 22.9%, from N5.07 in 2022 to N6.23. Rabiu also announced a proposed dividend of N5.50 per ordinary share, affirming the company’s commitment to delivering consistent value to its shareholders.

Rabiu highlighted the risks encountered during the year, including supply chain complexities, foreign exchange volatility, and rising cost pressures. However, he noted that BUA Foods effectively managed these risks, ensuring operational continuity and mitigating potential disruptions.

Looking ahead, the Chairman emphasized the company’s focus on product diversification, market expansion, and improving product accessibility at the retail level while maintaining affordability for customers.

Rabiu also expressed confidence in BUA Foods’ ability to navigate the dynamic business landscape, unlock opportunities, and drive sustainable growth in the coming years. He further pledged to support shareholders by exploring scholarship opportunities for their children.

In closing, Rabiu reiterated the company’s efforts to expand its visibility and become Nigeria’s largest pasta producer while supporting the Federal Government’s efforts to moderate food prices in the country.