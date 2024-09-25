Takeda Commits $32M to Boost Vaccine Access in Nigeria, Aid 270 Conflict-Zone Clinics

Takeda has committed JPY 4.6 billion (approximately USD 32 million) to five new Global Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) partners as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen healthcare systems in low- and middle-income countries. Among these initiatives, Nigeria stands to benefit from two key partnerships aimed at expanding vaccine access and improving care for vulnerable populations.

One of the selected partners, Population Services International (PSI), will receive JPY 1,007 million (about USD 7.0 million) to enhance vaccine access through pharmacy-based immunization services in Nigeria, Kenya, and Ethiopia. This initiative will link pharmacies to national vaccination programs, creating new healthcare service points and reducing the burden on public clinics. The goal is to develop a scalable blueprint for immunization access across Africa, with Nigeria as one of the leading beneficiaries.

Additionally, Reach Out Cameroon will receive JPY 1,169 million (approximately USD 8.1 million) to provide care and psychosocial support for women and girls in conflict-affected regions of Cameroon, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Nigeria. The project will focus on training health workers and improving 270 under-resourced health facilities in highly populated areas, helping to deliver quality services to those in hard-to-reach communities.

Takeda’s efforts through these partnerships reflect its broader commitment to equitable and sustainable healthcare, aiming to reach 27 million people across 93 countries by 2030.