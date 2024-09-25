Menu
Search
Subscribe
Pharmaceuticals

Takeda Commits $32M to Boost Vaccine Access in Nigeria, Aid 270 Conflict-Zone Clinics

By: David Okafor

Date:

Takeda has committed JPY 4.6 billion (approximately USD 32 million) to five new Global Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) partners as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen healthcare systems in low- and middle-income countries. Among these initiatives, Nigeria stands to benefit from two key partnerships aimed at expanding vaccine access and improving care for vulnerable populations.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

One of the selected partners, Population Services International (PSI), will receive JPY 1,007 million (about USD 7.0 million) to enhance vaccine access through pharmacy-based immunization services in Nigeria, Kenya, and Ethiopia. This initiative will link pharmacies to national vaccination programs, creating new healthcare service points and reducing the burden on public clinics. The goal is to develop a scalable blueprint for immunization access across Africa, with Nigeria as one of the leading beneficiaries.

Additionally, Reach Out Cameroon will receive JPY 1,169 million (approximately USD 8.1 million) to provide care and psychosocial support for women and girls in conflict-affected regions of Cameroon, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Nigeria. The project will focus on training health workers and improving 270 under-resourced health facilities in highly populated areas, helping to deliver quality services to those in hard-to-reach communities.

Takeda’s efforts through these partnerships reflect its broader commitment to equitable and sustainable healthcare, aiming to reach 27 million people across 93 countries by 2030.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigerian Authorities Seize Cocaine Worth $2.93 Million from Businessman at Lagos Airport
Next article
Fish, Meat, Eggs, and Milk Costly as 79% of Nigerian Households Face Food Insecurity
David Okafor
David Okaforhttp://naija247news.com
David Okafor Foreign Affairs Editor, Naija247news Media Group David Okafor is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Naija247news Media Group, with over five years of experience in international journalism. He excels in delivering insightful and impactful coverage of global politics and economic trends. Holding a degree in International Relations, David is known for his investigative skills and editorial leadership. His work ensures Naija247news provides accurate and comprehensive analysis of world events, earning him respect in the media industry.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Fish, Meat, Eggs, and Milk Costly as 79% of Nigerian Households Face Food Insecurity

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Fortified Bouillon Cubes Could Prevent 16.6 Million Anemia...

Nigerian Authorities Seize Cocaine Worth $2.93 Million from Businessman at Lagos Airport

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
ABUJA, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Nigerian officials have confiscated...

Lifting petrol from Dangote refinery ‘ll moderate FX pressure, says Cardoso

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
By Kadiri Abdulrahman Abuja, Sept. 24, 2024 (NAN) The Governor...

MPR Hike Will Slow Down Investments, Economic Growth – Experts

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
By Grace Alegba The Centre for the Promotion of Private...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Fish, Meat, Eggs, and Milk Costly as 79% of Nigerian Households Face Food Insecurity

Data & News Analysis 0
Fortified Bouillon Cubes Could Prevent 16.6 Million Anemia...

Nigerian Authorities Seize Cocaine Worth $2.93 Million from Businessman at Lagos Airport

Top Stories 0
ABUJA, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Nigerian officials have confiscated...

Lifting petrol from Dangote refinery ‘ll moderate FX pressure, says Cardoso

News Analysis 0
By Kadiri Abdulrahman Abuja, Sept. 24, 2024 (NAN) The Governor...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Fish, Meat, Eggs, and Milk Costly as 79% of Nigerian Households...

Emman Tochi - 0