Nigeria Eyes Regional Expansion with Proposed Nigeria-Libya Gas Pipeline

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

Port Harcourt — Nigeria is exploring a potential energy partnership with Libya through the development of a regional gas pipeline, according to the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Rt. Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo.

This initiative was discussed during a strategic meeting between Ekpo and Libya’s Minister of Oil, Dr. Khalifa AbduAlsadik, held on the sidelines of the Gastech Exhibition and Conference 2024 in Houston, USA.

The proposed Nigeria-Libya gas pipeline aims to enhance energy security and cooperation between the two nations. It aligns with Nigeria’s “Decade of Gas” initiative and complements existing projects, such as the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) gas pipeline and the planned Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline (NMGP).

Key Nigerian officials at the meeting included Mr. Olalekan Ogunleye, Executive Vice President of NNPC Ltd; Mr. Maher Giundi, International Business Advisor to the GCEO of NNPCL; and Mr. Odiong Ekanem, Technical Adviser to the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas). Libya’s delegation featured Dr. Basteet Al Ashab, Mr. Khalid Jatbi, and Mr. Yousef Al Shatwi.

