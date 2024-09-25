Fortified Bouillon Cubes Could Prevent 16.6 Million Anemia Cases in Nigeria

11,000 Deaths from Neural Tube Defects Could Be Averted with Vitamin Fortification

Cost of Basic Nutrients Rising: Fish, Meat, and Eggs Unaffordable for Many Nigerian

New Standards for Bouillon Cubes Aim to Combat Nigeria’s Hidden Hunger Crisis

IBADAN, Nigeria (AP) — In her dimly lit kitchen, 56-year-old Idowu Bello stirs a pot of eba, a West African staple made from cassava root. Chronic exhaustion and kidney problems forced her into early retirement from teaching, leaving her struggling with financial constraints. Bello alternates between cooking with gas or firewood, depending on what fuel she can afford. Rising food costs have made it difficult for her to follow doctors’ advice to eat a nutrient-rich diet to support her own health and that of her teenage daughter, Fatima.

“Fish, meat, eggs, fruits, vegetables, and even milk are costly these days,” Bello laments, as she prepares melon soup with ponmo, a low-cost cowhide condiment.

Bello’s struggle reflects a widespread issue in Nigeria, where 79% of households face food insecurity, according to a government survey. In response, Nigerian regulators are launching a new voluntary code that will require the fortification of bouillon cubes with key vitamins and minerals like iron, zinc, folic acid, and vitamin B12. This initiative, supported by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, aims to combat “hidden hunger”—a term used in public health to describe the lack of essential micronutrients in the diet.

The report estimates that fortified bouillon cubes could prevent up to 16.6 million cases of anemia and 11,000 deaths from neural tube defects in newborns. “Regardless of economic situation or income level, everyone uses seasoning cubes,” Bello explains as she adds one to her soup.

The widespread consumption of bouillon cubes in West Africa, including Nigeria, Senegal, Ivory Coast, and Cameroon, makes them an ideal vehicle for improving nutrition, according to experts from Helen Keller Intl, a nonprofit working to address malnutrition. Currently, no Nigerian manufacturers meet the new micronutrient standards, but interest is growing. Sweet Nutrition, a company near Lagos, began adding iron to some products in 2017, and more businesses are conducting trials with the new regulatory framework in mind.

“If we’re successful, fortified bouillon cubes could improve the micronutrient content of many dishes in my country,” said Ladidi Bako-Aiyegbusi, director of nutrition at Nigeria’s Ministry of Health and Social Welfare.

The importance of this initiative is underscored by the ongoing climate crisis, which has disrupted agriculture in Africa’s Sahel region, leading to food shortages. The Gates Foundation’s report predicts that millions of children will suffer from malnutrition by 2050 if current trends continue. “Farmlands are destroyed, leading to inflation and making it hard for people to access animal-based proteins,” said Augustine Okoruwa, a regional program manager at Helen Keller Intl.

Despite the positive outlook for fortified foods, challenges remain. Some interventions in the food sector have faced resistance due to misinformation, and affordability is still a major concern for low-income households like Bello’s. The government and industry are exploring solutions, such as rebates on raw material imports, to keep fortified products affordable.

Food fortification is not new to Nigeria—most of the salt consumed is iodized, and wheat flour, cooking oil, and sugar are already fortified with vitamin A by law. However, the inclusion of iron, zinc, folic acid, and vitamin B12 in bouillon cubes marks the most comprehensive food fortification regulation to date. While the new standards are currently voluntary, experts believe they will set the stage for mandatory compliance in the future.

For now, Bello and millions of Nigerians hope that fortified bouillon cubes will be an affordable way to improve their diets. “What we can do is influence the government and industry on rebates to make this a public health intervention,” said Yunusa Mohammed, head of the food group at the Standards Organization of Nigeria.

Ultimately, widespread adoption of fortified bouillon cubes could play a critical role in addressing Nigeria’s food insecurity and hidden hunger crisis.