Menu
Search
Subscribe
News Analysis

Waltersmith’s Imo State Refinery Sources 50% of Crude from Ibigwe Field, Maintains Efficient Operations

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

Rewritten Story:
Abdulrazaq Isa, Group CEO of Waltersmith Petroman Oil Limited, is lauded for his effective management of the company’s refinery in Imo State. The facility sources 50% of its crude oil from the Ibigwe field, while the remaining supply comes from Seplat’s Ohaji South field.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Waltersmith Petroman is focused on optimizing its upstream operations, maximizing the value of its crude oil production through domestic refining to provide petroleum products for the local market.

Isa highlights that successful refining hinges on securing a reliable feedstock source and establishing a solid market. By following this straightforward approach, the refinery minimizes the risk of sabotage and ensures smooth operations.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Retired New York judge kills himself as FBI arrives on doorstep of his expensive home
Next article
MPR Hike Will Slow Down Investments, Economic Growth – Experts
Joseph Adam
Joseph Adamhttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigerian Authorities Seize Cocaine Worth $2.93 Million from Businessman at Lagos Airport

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
ABUJA, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Nigerian officials have confiscated...

Lifting petrol from Dangote refinery ‘ll moderate FX pressure, says Cardoso

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
By Kadiri Abdulrahman Abuja, Sept. 24, 2024 (NAN) The Governor...

MPR Hike Will Slow Down Investments, Economic Growth – Experts

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
By Grace Alegba The Centre for the Promotion of Private...

Retired New York judge kills himself as FBI arrives on doorstep of his expensive home

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
A former prosecutor and retired judge, Stewart Rosenwasser, 72,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigerian Authorities Seize Cocaine Worth $2.93 Million from Businessman at Lagos Airport

Top Stories 0
ABUJA, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Nigerian officials have confiscated...

Lifting petrol from Dangote refinery ‘ll moderate FX pressure, says Cardoso

News Analysis 0
By Kadiri Abdulrahman Abuja, Sept. 24, 2024 (NAN) The Governor...

MPR Hike Will Slow Down Investments, Economic Growth – Experts

News Analysis 0
By Grace Alegba The Centre for the Promotion of Private...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Nigerian Authorities Seize Cocaine Worth $2.93 Million from Businessman at Lagos...

By Naija247news - 0