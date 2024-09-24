Waltersmith’s Imo State Refinery Sources 50% of Crude from Ibigwe Field, Maintains Efficient Operations

Rewritten Story:

Abdulrazaq Isa, Group CEO of Waltersmith Petroman Oil Limited, is lauded for his effective management of the company’s refinery in Imo State. The facility sources 50% of its crude oil from the Ibigwe field, while the remaining supply comes from Seplat’s Ohaji South field.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Waltersmith Petroman is focused on optimizing its upstream operations, maximizing the value of its crude oil production through domestic refining to provide petroleum products for the local market.

Isa highlights that successful refining hinges on securing a reliable feedstock source and establishing a solid market. By following this straightforward approach, the refinery minimizes the risk of sabotage and ensures smooth operations.