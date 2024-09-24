Menu
Search
Subscribe
Top Stories

Nigeria’s Unemployment Hits 5.3% in Q1 2024; Youth at 8.4% – NBS

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Date:

Abuja, Sept. 24, 2024 Naija247news – The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reports that Nigeria’s unemployment rate increased to 5.3% in Q1 2024, up from 5.0% in Q3 2023. The figures were disclosed in the NBS’s Nigeria Labour Force Survey for Q1 2024, released on Tuesday in Abuja.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The unemployment rate reflects the proportion of the labour force that is not employed but actively seeking work. The report highlighted that unemployment was 2.0% among those with post-graduate education, 9.0% for post-secondary, 6.9% for secondary, and 4.0% for primary education holders.

Among youth aged 15-24, the unemployment rate decreased slightly to 8.4% from 8.6% in Q3 2023. Unemployment among males stood at 4.3%, while it was 6.2% for females. In urban areas, the rate was 6.0%, compared to 4.3% in rural regions.

The underemployment rate dropped to 10.6% in Q1 2024 from 12.3% in Q3 2023. Underemployment was more prevalent among women (12.5%) compared to men (8.5%), and higher in rural areas (11.8%) than urban areas (9.7%).

The labour force participation rate decreased to 77.3%, with 77.5% among men and 77.1% among women. The employment-to-population ratio also fell to 73.2%, down from 75.6% in Q3 2023. Wage employment increased to 16.0%, with higher rates among males (20.1%) and urban workers (21.8%).

The percentage of youth not in employment, education, or training (NEET) rose to 14.4% in Q1 2024, up from 13.7% in Q3 2023, with a higher incidence among females (15.9%) than males (13.0%).

The report highlighted that most employed Nigerians worked over 48 hours weekly, with 46% working 48 hours or more, reflecting the demanding nature of the labour market.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Further Rate Hikes Likely as Nigeria Battles Inflation and Naira Pressure Amid Cost-of-Living Crisis, Analysts Warn
Next article
NERC Received 1.22 Million Complaints in 2023; Metering, Overbilling Top Issues
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigerian Authorities Seize Cocaine Worth $2.93 Million from Businessman at Lagos Airport

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
ABUJA, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Nigerian officials have confiscated...

Lifting petrol from Dangote refinery ‘ll moderate FX pressure, says Cardoso

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
By Kadiri Abdulrahman Abuja, Sept. 24, 2024 (NAN) The Governor...

MPR Hike Will Slow Down Investments, Economic Growth – Experts

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
By Grace Alegba The Centre for the Promotion of Private...

Waltersmith’s Imo State Refinery Sources 50% of Crude from Ibigwe Field, Maintains Efficient Operations

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
Rewritten Story: Abdulrazaq Isa, Group CEO of Waltersmith Petroman Oil...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigerian Authorities Seize Cocaine Worth $2.93 Million from Businessman at Lagos Airport

Top Stories 0
ABUJA, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Nigerian officials have confiscated...

Lifting petrol from Dangote refinery ‘ll moderate FX pressure, says Cardoso

News Analysis 0
By Kadiri Abdulrahman Abuja, Sept. 24, 2024 (NAN) The Governor...

MPR Hike Will Slow Down Investments, Economic Growth – Experts

News Analysis 0
By Grace Alegba The Centre for the Promotion of Private...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Nigerian Authorities Seize Cocaine Worth $2.93 Million from Businessman at Lagos...

By Naija247news - 0