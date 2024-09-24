Nigeria’s Unemployment Hits 5.3% in Q1 2024; Youth at 8.4% – NBS

Abuja, Sept. 24, 2024 Naija247news – The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reports that Nigeria’s unemployment rate increased to 5.3% in Q1 2024, up from 5.0% in Q3 2023. The figures were disclosed in the NBS’s Nigeria Labour Force Survey for Q1 2024, released on Tuesday in Abuja.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The unemployment rate reflects the proportion of the labour force that is not employed but actively seeking work. The report highlighted that unemployment was 2.0% among those with post-graduate education, 9.0% for post-secondary, 6.9% for secondary, and 4.0% for primary education holders.

Among youth aged 15-24, the unemployment rate decreased slightly to 8.4% from 8.6% in Q3 2023. Unemployment among males stood at 4.3%, while it was 6.2% for females. In urban areas, the rate was 6.0%, compared to 4.3% in rural regions.

The underemployment rate dropped to 10.6% in Q1 2024 from 12.3% in Q3 2023. Underemployment was more prevalent among women (12.5%) compared to men (8.5%), and higher in rural areas (11.8%) than urban areas (9.7%).

The labour force participation rate decreased to 77.3%, with 77.5% among men and 77.1% among women. The employment-to-population ratio also fell to 73.2%, down from 75.6% in Q3 2023. Wage employment increased to 16.0%, with higher rates among males (20.1%) and urban workers (21.8%).

The percentage of youth not in employment, education, or training (NEET) rose to 14.4% in Q1 2024, up from 13.7% in Q3 2023, with a higher incidence among females (15.9%) than males (13.0%).

The report highlighted that most employed Nigerians worked over 48 hours weekly, with 46% working 48 hours or more, reflecting the demanding nature of the labour market.