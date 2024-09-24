Menu
Nigeria’s Oil Production Hits 45,000 Barrels Per Day in August, Supported by $75 Global Crude Prices

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

Nigeria’s oil sector continues to benefit from the recent oil price spikes due to global supply concerns and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

As of August 2024, Nigeria’s crude oil production increased by 3.4% to 1.352 million barrels per day (bpd), up from 1.307 million bpd in July .

The rise in production, alongside global crude prices averaging around $75 per barrel, is bolstering the nation’s earnings.

Nigeria has been Africa’s largest oil producer, and its government is focused on increasing output to boost revenues. This is crucial as the nation’s economy relies heavily on oil exports, which are a major source of foreign exchange. In recent months, efforts to curb crude oil theft and enhance production have shown positive results .

Global oil prices, including Brent crude, are being affected by events such as the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah and potential disruptions in U.S. oil output due to tropical storms.

These developments are expected to keep oil prices elevated, further benefiting Nigeria’s earnings .

Tanzanian Police Detain Opposition Leaders Ahead of Planned Protests Against Government Violence
