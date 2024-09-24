Menu
Nigerian Authorities Seize Cocaine Worth $2.93 Million from Businessman at Lagos Airport

By: By Naija247news

Date:

ABUJA, Sept 24 (Reuters) – Nigerian officials have confiscated 19.4 kg (42.77 pounds) of cocaine valued at 4.66 billion naira ($2.93 million) from a passenger arriving at Lagos airport on a flight from Ethiopia. The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) announced on Tuesday that a 48-year-old Nigerian businessman was arrested on September 18. This individual had previously been convicted of trafficking last year but managed to avoid jail time by paying a fine. He was found with 817 wraps of cocaine.

In recent years, Nigeria has shifted from being a mere transit point for drug trafficking gangs to a significant consumer and distributor of illicit drugs, reflecting the country’s growing drug problem. NDLEA chief Mohammed Buba Marwa stated, “The agency will continue to work to disrupt the activities of drug cartels operating in the country.”

