News Analysis

Nigeria Unlikely to Attract Significant Portfolio Inflows Despite Lower U.S. Interest Rates, Says Economist

By: Babatunde Akinsola

Date:

Nigeria’s economy is grappling with a series of crises, including inflation, a volatile naira, and an ongoing fuel shortage.

According to Gergely Urmossy, emerging markets strategist at Societe Generale SA, Nigeria is “unlikely to see a meaningful amount of portfolio flows enter the local markets on the back of lower U.S. rates.” He emphasized that the country must implement comprehensive reforms to stabilize the naira and the broader economy in order to attract significant foreign investments.

Reports from Naija247news highlight that Nigeria’s inflation, which hit a six-month low of 32.2% in August 2024, remains a central issue. The inflationary spike followed a currency devaluation and the removal of fuel subsidies, which caused a surge in transportation and energy costs. While the slowdown in food price increases helped ease some of the pressure, the economic strain persists. According to Bloomberg, recent hikes in fuel prices have intensified the crisis, leading to gasoline shortages since July, which has exacerbated inflationary concerns and hindered economic recovery.

Bloomberg’s analysis underscores that Nigeria’s policymakers face a tough challenge in managing inflation, balancing fuel costs, and addressing currency fluctuations. Experts, like Urmossy, warn that without decisive action and reforms, Nigeria’s economy will continue to struggle, making it harder to attract the portfolio inflows needed for sustainable growth.

