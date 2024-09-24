Menu
News

Nigeria to Manufacture 10 Million Insecticide-Treated Nets Annually, Aiming to Combat 25% of Africa’s Malaria Burden

By: David Okafor

Date:

Nigeria is set to become the first West African manufacturing hub for insecticide-treated nets (ITNs), following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Nigerian government and Vestergaard.

This partnership, facilitated by the Presidential Initiative for Unlocking the Healthcare Value Chain (PVAC), aims to establish a cutting-edge facility capable of producing 10 million PermaNet® Dual long-lasting insecticidal nets annually.

The nets, which use dual active ingredients to combat insecticide resistance, will serve both domestic needs and international exports, creating around 600 jobs.

The African continent, which bears 95% of the world’s malaria cases, faces a significant challenge, with one-quarter of these cases occurring in Nigeria. By boosting local production of ITNs, Nigeria aims to enhance access to crucial malaria prevention tools, ensuring quicker and more reliable distribution across the region.

The partnership will also strengthen the nation’s healthcare supply chain and contribute to the development of a self-sustaining healthcare system.

Key stakeholders, including MedAccess and the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation, have expressed support for the venture, emphasizing the importance of regional manufacturing in ensuring health system resilience.

The facility is expected to adhere to the highest standards of quality and sustainability, further reinforcing Nigeria’s leadership in malaria prevention efforts on the continent.

Nigeria’s Oil Production Hits 45,000 Barrels Per Day in August, Supported by $75 Global Crude Prices
Nigeria’s MPC Set to Pause Rate Hikes as Inflation Cools to 32.2%, Keeping Interest Rates at 26.75%
David Okafor
David Okaforhttp://naija247news.com
David Okafor Foreign Affairs Editor, Naija247news Media Group David Okafor is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Naija247news Media Group, with over five years of experience in international journalism. He excels in delivering insightful and impactful coverage of global politics and economic trends. Holding a degree in International Relations, David is known for his investigative skills and editorial leadership. His work ensures Naija247news provides accurate and comprehensive analysis of world events, earning him respect in the media industry.

