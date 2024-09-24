Menu
NERC Received 1.22 Million Complaints in 2023; Metering, Overbilling Top Issues

By: Bisi Adele, The Naija247news

Date:

Abuja, Sept. 24, 2024 (NAN) – The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) reported receiving 1,220,245 complaints through its customer complaints units in 2023, with metering and overbilling being the most common issues.

According to NERC’s 2023 Annual Report, complaints included metering, overbilling, disconnection, service interruptions, delays in reconnection, load shedding, and voltage issues. Metering accounted for 53.09% of complaints, billing 16.30%, and service interruption 8.16%, making up 77.55% of total complaints.

Ibadan and Port Harcourt DisCos had the highest complaints, with Ibadan receiving 207,216 (16.98%) and Port Harcourt 205,054 (16.80%). In contrast, Aba and Yola DisCos recorded the lowest complaints, with 4,029 (0.33%) and 11,930 (0.98%), respectively.

The commission resolved 1,156,553 complaints, achieving a 94.78% resolution rate. Additionally, NERC Forum Offices handled 10,144 appeals in 2023, resolving 60.93% of active appeals, with billing-related appeals being the most prevalent at 61.41%.

Bisi Adele, The Naija247news
Bisi Adele, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com/
