Further Rate Hikes Likely as Nigeria Battles Inflation and Naira Pressure Amid Cost-of-Living Crisis, Analysts Warn

The Central Bank of Nigeria’s recent interest rate hike to 27.25% aims to curb persistent inflation and support the naira, while the start of operations at Aliko Dangote’s mega oil refinery is expected to offer some economic relief. The refinery, the largest in Africa, could help reduce transportation costs and ease food price pressures, providing short- to medium-term benefits to the economy.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

According to Central Bank Governor Olayemi Cardoso, the refinery’s production of gasoline will reduce Nigeria’s reliance on costly imports of refined petroleum products. This shift is expected to have a positive impact on the country’s foreign exchange reserves and balance-of-payment position.

Increased gasoline production could also stabilize prices in other sectors, particularly food, which has been impacted by rising transportation costs. “The refinery’s output is projected to significantly moderate food price pressures and improve external reserves,” said Cardoso.

However, the rate hike may still face public backlash, as many Nigerians struggle with high living costs. The government’s removal of fuel subsidies and recent hikes in gasoline prices have triggered protests, with demonstrators calling for the reinstatement of subsidies, lower electricity tariffs, and reduced import duties. These protests, which turned deadly in August, underline the societal strain caused by inflation and the high cost of living.

As the CBN remains focused on combating inflation, further rate hikes could be expected, according to analysts. However, the refinery’s potential to stabilize fuel and food prices offers a glimmer of hope for Nigerian households and the broader economy.