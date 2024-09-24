Menu
AnalysisOil Markets

Dangote Oil Blocks to Begin Production in October

By: David Okafor

Date:

Alhaji Aliko Dangote, one of Africa’s leading industrialists, has announced that two of his oil blocks will begin production in October 2024. However, despite persistent calls for Dangote to invest heavily in Nigeria’s upstream oil sector, he has indicated that such a move is unlikely at this time.

This decision comes at a critical moment for Nigeria, as the country grapples with fluctuating crude oil production and a reliance on imports to meet domestic fuel demands.

Nigeria’s crude oil production has faced challenges in recent years, with output standing at around 1.18 million barrels per day (bpd) as of August 2024, well below the country’s OPEC quota of 1.7 million bpd. This shortfall, coupled with aging infrastructure and oil theft, has forced Nigeria to rely on imported petroleum products to meet local demand. According to reports, Nigeria imported over $5.4 billion worth of refined petroleum products in the first half of 2023 alone, exacerbating foreign exchange pressures and straining the national budget.

Dangote’s refinery, once operational, is expected to process 650,000 bpd of crude oil, potentially reducing Nigeria’s reliance on imported fuels. However, industry experts argue that if Dangote were to secure a larger portion of his refinery’s crude supply from his own upstream assets, the cost of refined products could decrease significantly. Crude oil typically accounts for 50% of production costs in refining, and controlling supply would ensure smoother operations and better pricing.

Moreover, investing heavily in upstream oil production could help boost Nigeria’s overall crude output, attracting more foreign investors into the sector. Currently, Nigeria’s reliance on imports and limited upstream investments mirrors the strategy employed by some multinational companies, which have focused primarily on importing raw materials rather than bolstering local production.

For now, however, Dangote’s upstream oil production will remain limited, leaving the company to compete with government refineries and private sector rivals for crude supply through NNPC, a scenario that could complicate operations as more refineries come online.

The lack of large-scale investment in the upstream sector could also limit broader economic benefits, such as increased jobs and government revenues from higher oil production.

David Okafor
David Okaforhttp://naija247news.com
David Okafor Foreign Affairs Editor, Naija247news Media Group

