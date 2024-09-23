Menu
Search
Subscribe
Revenue and Taxation

“We Are Taking Bold Steps: FEC Approves Economic Stabilization Bill to Enhance Nigeria’s Economy”

By: By Naija247news

Date:

Abuja, Sept. 23, 2024 (NAN) — Mr. Wale Edun, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, announced on Monday that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved an economic stabilization bill to be transmitted to the National Assembly.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Addressing State House correspondents after the FEC meeting, Edun outlined that the bill includes specific measures, draft laws, and tax policies aimed at enhancing the overall economic environment.

This initiative stems from recommendations made by the fiscal policy and tax reform committee established by the President in August 2023, chaired by Mr. Taiwo Oyedele.

To implement the bill’s recommendations, various legal changes will be necessary. Edun highlighted key proposals, including amendments to the Foreign Exchange Act to increase liquidity and promote electronic transactions over cash. This change is expected to empower the Central Bank to attract funds from international money transfer organizations and enhance foreign exchange business operations in Nigeria.

Additionally, the bill proposes amendments to the Companies Income Tax Act, enabling Nigerians with expertise to offer services to foreign companies without requiring those companies to register in Nigeria.

This approach aims to create employment, income, and entrepreneurial opportunities for Nigerians.

Edun also mentioned modifications to the Fiscal Responsibility Act, particularly concerning government-owned enterprises and their surplus sharing and reserve fund requirements. He noted that the details of the bill would be made available to the public at a later date.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
NGX Market Capitalization Rises by N79 Billion as FBN Holdings, UBA, and Fidelity Bank Drive Gains
Next article
“Pollution and Mismanagement Cost Nigeria $7 Billion Annually from Its Rivers”
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

“Chad Denies Authorization for Redeployment of U.S. Troops Amidst Tensions Over Security Agreements”

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Chad has officially denied authorizing the redeployment of American...

“Nigeria’s Medical Tourism Losses Hit $1 Billion Annually Amid Equipment and Staffing Shortages”

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
“Nigeria Loses $1 Billion Annually to Medical Tourism Due...

“Pollution and Mismanagement Cost Nigeria $7 Billion Annually from Its Rivers”

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
Ilorin, Sept. 23, 2024 — Dr. Adeniyi Aremu,...

NGX Market Capitalization Rises by N79 Billion as FBN Holdings, UBA, and Fidelity Bank Drive Gains

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
Lagos, Sept. 23, 2024 — The Nigerian Exchange...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Chad Denies Authorization for Redeployment of U.S. Troops Amidst Tensions Over Security Agreements”

Democracy Africa 0
Chad has officially denied authorizing the redeployment of American...

“Nigeria’s Medical Tourism Losses Hit $1 Billion Annually Amid Equipment and Staffing Shortages”

News 0
“Nigeria Loses $1 Billion Annually to Medical Tourism Due...

“Pollution and Mismanagement Cost Nigeria $7 Billion Annually from Its Rivers”

Pollution 0
Ilorin, Sept. 23, 2024 — Dr. Adeniyi Aremu,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

“Chad Denies Authorization for Redeployment of U.S. Troops Amidst Tensions Over...

By Naija247news - 0