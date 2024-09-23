Menu
Economic growth

US Banks Close 539 Branches in First Half of 2024 as Online Banking Spikes

By: Babatunde Akinsola

Date:

Major U.S. banks, including Bank of America, Chase, and Wells Fargo, have closed 55 branches across the country in just two weeks as they continue to move towards online banking, according to reports. From August 19 to September 7, locations from Arizona to New Jersey were shuttered, with Bank of America and Chase leading the closures by notifying regulators of 12 branch closures each.

Wells Fargo followed closely behind, closing nine branches, while Fulton Bank announced seven closures. Other banks affected include First National Bank of Long Island, Flagstar, PNC, Santander, UMB, and Zions Bancorporation.

As more Americans prefer the convenience of online banking, banks are reducing the number of physical branches. Research from GoBankingRates shows that nearly 70% of customers between the ages of 25 and 34 prefer online banking over visiting branches. Even older customers are increasingly opting for digital services, with financial experts urging users to take advantage of online support features during the transition.

The shift has been significant, with U.S. banks closing 539 branches in just the first half of 2024, including 72 in California, the state hit hardest by the closures. While branch closures can save banks millions in overhead costs, they also highlight the growing reliance on mobile banking.

