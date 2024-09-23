U.S. Physical Bank Branches Could Disappear by 2041, New Study Warns

The last remaining physical bank branches in the U.S. could close as soon as 2041, according to a new report from Self Financial.

The prediction comes after analyzing the ongoing decline in brick-and-mortar banks, with an average of 1,646 net closures annually since 2018.

In the first half of 2024 alone, major banks shut down 539 branches across the country, raising concerns about access to basic financial services, particularly for older customers and those preferring in-person banking.

Despite the shift to online banking, a significant portion of Americans still rely on physical branches. Nearly two-thirds use them for cash deposits, while over half prefer to speak to in-person advisors.

The study also found that 39% of Americans trust banks with physical locations more than online-only institutions.

Since 2012, the number of bank branches in the U.S. has fallen dramatically, from 82,461 to 69,590 in 2022, with the pandemic accelerating closures due to increased costs and the rise of online services. California has been the hardest hit, losing over 1,100 branches in the past decade, followed by Florida and Illinois.

If the trend continues, the U.S. could face a future without physical banks, leaving many Americans without essential in-person services.