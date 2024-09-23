Tanzanian Police Detain Opposition Leaders Ahead of Planned Protests Against Government Violence

NAIROBI, Sept 23 (Reuters) – Tanzanian police arrested three opposition leaders on Monday in a bid to prevent anti-government protests in the commercial capital, Dar es Salaam, according to police and the main opposition party, CHADEMA.

Freeman Mbowe, chairman of CHADEMA, was detained on the street, while his deputy, Tundu Lissu, was taken from his home as they prepared to demonstrate against alleged killings and abductions targeting government critics.

Later on Monday, CHADEMA reported that another senior official and several party members, staff, and security personnel were arrested at two party offices in Dar es Salaam. Additionally, police detained three journalists covering the protests, although they were subsequently released without explanation.

Rights activists claim that President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s administration is targeting dissent ahead of local elections in December and a national vote in 2025. Police stated that 14 individuals, including Mbowe and Lissu, were arrested for violating a ban on the protests.

By late Monday, police released Mbowe, Lissu, and other senior party officials, including Gobless Lema and Benson Kigaila, on bail. CHADEMA did not specify what charges the police might file against them. Mbowe reportedly remained at the police station to await the release of others arrested alongside him.

The government has yet to comment on the arrests, although it has previously asserted its commitment to democracy and a stance against violence. CHADEMA stated that Mbowe was arrested in the Magomeni area while trying to lead a peaceful protest. Lissu was taken away in a convoy of vehicles that left without disclosing his destination.

This incident follows a previous arrest of the duo last month, and Lissu, who survived a 2016 assassination attempt where he was shot 16 times, has faced ongoing threats. Recently, another senior CHADEMA member was abducted from a bus, with his body later found bearing signs of severe abuse.