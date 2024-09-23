Menu
SEC Nigeria

SEC’s Guidelines Boost Transparency, Drive Public Offerings Amid Nigeria’s $1 Trillion Economy Goal

By: By Naija247news

Date:

By Ginika Okoye
Abuja, Sept. 22, 2024 (NAN) — The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has announced that its new guidelines for banking recapitalisation have significantly improved transparency and increased public participation, according to the Director-General, Dr. Emomotimi Agama.

In a statement released on Sunday, Agama emphasized the importance of integrity and transparency, stating that the Commission’s clear guidelines were put in place before the recapitalisation process began, ensuring a transparent capital market.

He highlighted that the Commission had drawn lessons from previous recapitalisation efforts, leading to the creation of a seamless and efficient environment for the process. SEC also introduced advanced technology to facilitate this initiative.

“The banking recapitalisation is a crucial government measure to strengthen banks and enhance their capacity to lend to the real sector, driving the economy as part of the Renewed Hope Agenda and President Bola Tinubu’s vision for a one-trillion-dollar economy,” Agama said.

He noted that the guidelines had increased stability in the recapitalisation process, resulting in a surge in public offerings and heightened investor interest.

Agama added that SEC would continue to support the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and other institutions in fostering a strong capital market, working closely with the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) to create a secure environment for investments.

He stressed that the Commission is actively embracing innovations to make the capital market attractive to younger investors, guiding them to explore opportunities in Fintech.

