“Pollution and Mismanagement Cost Nigeria $7 Billion Annually from Its Rivers”

Ilorin, Sept. 23, 2024 — Dr. Adeniyi Aremu, Managing Director of the Lower Niger River Basin Development Authority (LNRBDA) in Ilorin, warned on Monday that Nigeria’s rivers, including the Niger and Benue, face severe threats due to pollution and mismanagement, resulting in an estimated annual economic loss of $7 billion. Speaking at the 2024 World Rivers Day Celebration, he emphasized the urgent need for action to protect these vital water resources.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this year’s World Rivers Day theme is “Protect Our Rivers From Pollution.” The program, originally scheduled for the River Benue in Makurdi and the River Niger in Lokoja, was held on a smaller scale in remembrance of victims of recent flooding in Borno State.

Dr. Aremu stated, “Rivers such as the Niger and Benue, along with smaller tributaries in our communities, are facing significant threats.” He identified key issues including pollution from industrial and domestic waste, agricultural runoff, erosion, siltation, and plastic pollution—all exacerbated by climate change. These challenges contribute to declining fish stocks and agricultural productivity, further straining local economies.

The weak enforcement of environmental regulations was highlighted as a major concern. “Though environmental laws exist to protect our rivers, enforcement has been weak,” Aremu noted, emphasizing that non-compliance by industries and communities has allowed pollution to continue unchecked, which has significant financial repercussions. The World Health Organization estimates that Nigeria loses approximately $1.2 billion annually due to waterborne diseases linked to polluted water sources.

Despite these challenges, Aremu expressed optimism for the future of Nigeria’s rivers. “Through collaborative efforts between the government, private sector, and local communities, we can secure the future of our rivers,” he stated. He called for stricter regulations and accountability, insisting that industries polluting rivers should be held responsible while offering incentives for those adopting cleaner, more sustainable practices.

Other proposed solutions to combat river pollution include sustainable agricultural practices, reforestation, protecting catchment areas, public education, and improved waste management systems.

Rasheed Olayinka, Executive Director of Planning and Research at LNRBDA, echoed these sentiments, urging Nigerians to learn from the recent flood disaster in Borno and to be proactive in responding to early warning signals. “The tragedy serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for enhanced disaster preparedness and response through early warning systems as well as sustainable water management practices,” he emphasized.