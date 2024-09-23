Menu
Search
Subscribe
Pollution

“Pollution and Mismanagement Cost Nigeria $7 Billion Annually from Its Rivers”

By: Babatunde Akinsola

Date:

Ilorin, Sept. 23, 2024 — Dr. Adeniyi Aremu, Managing Director of the Lower Niger River Basin Development Authority (LNRBDA) in Ilorin, warned on Monday that Nigeria’s rivers, including the Niger and Benue, face severe threats due to pollution and mismanagement, resulting in an estimated annual economic loss of $7 billion. Speaking at the 2024 World Rivers Day Celebration, he emphasized the urgent need for action to protect these vital water resources.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this year’s World Rivers Day theme is “Protect Our Rivers From Pollution.” The program, originally scheduled for the River Benue in Makurdi and the River Niger in Lokoja, was held on a smaller scale in remembrance of victims of recent flooding in Borno State.

Dr. Aremu stated, “Rivers such as the Niger and Benue, along with smaller tributaries in our communities, are facing significant threats.” He identified key issues including pollution from industrial and domestic waste, agricultural runoff, erosion, siltation, and plastic pollution—all exacerbated by climate change. These challenges contribute to declining fish stocks and agricultural productivity, further straining local economies.

The weak enforcement of environmental regulations was highlighted as a major concern. “Though environmental laws exist to protect our rivers, enforcement has been weak,” Aremu noted, emphasizing that non-compliance by industries and communities has allowed pollution to continue unchecked, which has significant financial repercussions. The World Health Organization estimates that Nigeria loses approximately $1.2 billion annually due to waterborne diseases linked to polluted water sources.

Despite these challenges, Aremu expressed optimism for the future of Nigeria’s rivers. “Through collaborative efforts between the government, private sector, and local communities, we can secure the future of our rivers,” he stated. He called for stricter regulations and accountability, insisting that industries polluting rivers should be held responsible while offering incentives for those adopting cleaner, more sustainable practices.

Other proposed solutions to combat river pollution include sustainable agricultural practices, reforestation, protecting catchment areas, public education, and improved waste management systems.

Rasheed Olayinka, Executive Director of Planning and Research at LNRBDA, echoed these sentiments, urging Nigerians to learn from the recent flood disaster in Borno and to be proactive in responding to early warning signals. “The tragedy serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for enhanced disaster preparedness and response through early warning systems as well as sustainable water management practices,” he emphasized.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“We Are Taking Bold Steps: FEC Approves Economic Stabilization Bill to Enhance Nigeria’s Economy”
Next article
“Nigeria’s Medical Tourism Losses Hit $1 Billion Annually Amid Equipment and Staffing Shortages”
Babatunde Akinsola
Babatunde Akinsolahttps://naija247news.com
Babatunde Akinsola is aNaija247news' Southwest editor. He's based in Lagos and writes on the Yoruba Nation political issues, news and investigative reports

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

“Chad Denies Authorization for Redeployment of U.S. Troops Amidst Tensions Over Security Agreements”

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Chad has officially denied authorizing the redeployment of American...

“Nigeria’s Medical Tourism Losses Hit $1 Billion Annually Amid Equipment and Staffing Shortages”

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
“Nigeria Loses $1 Billion Annually to Medical Tourism Due...

“We Are Taking Bold Steps: FEC Approves Economic Stabilization Bill to Enhance Nigeria’s Economy”

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Abuja, Sept. 23, 2024 (NAN) — Mr. Wale Edun,...

NGX Market Capitalization Rises by N79 Billion as FBN Holdings, UBA, and Fidelity Bank Drive Gains

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
Lagos, Sept. 23, 2024 — The Nigerian Exchange...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Chad Denies Authorization for Redeployment of U.S. Troops Amidst Tensions Over Security Agreements”

Democracy Africa 0
Chad has officially denied authorizing the redeployment of American...

“Nigeria’s Medical Tourism Losses Hit $1 Billion Annually Amid Equipment and Staffing Shortages”

News 0
“Nigeria Loses $1 Billion Annually to Medical Tourism Due...

“We Are Taking Bold Steps: FEC Approves Economic Stabilization Bill to Enhance Nigeria’s Economy”

Revenue and Taxation 0
Abuja, Sept. 23, 2024 (NAN) — Mr. Wale Edun,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

“Chad Denies Authorization for Redeployment of U.S. Troops Amidst Tensions Over...

By Naija247news - 0