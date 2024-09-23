“Nigeria’s Medical Tourism Losses Hit $1 Billion Annually Amid Equipment and Staffing Shortages”

“Nigeria Loses $1 Billion Annually to Medical Tourism Due to Equipment Shortages and Limited Radiologists”

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Abuja, Sept. 22, 2024 — Nigeria is losing an estimated $1 billion annually to medical tourism, according to Prof. Ana’s Ismail, President of the Nigerian Society of Interventional Radiology (IR). In an interview with Naija247news during the 7th Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference of the Association of Radiologists in Nigeria (ARIN), Ismail highlighted that the loss stems from an inadequate number of functioning radiological equipment and a limited pool of trained radiologists.

“The key challenges facing Interventional Radiology in Nigeria include a shortage of equipment necessary for treating patients and a lack of trained personnel to manage these cases,” Ismail stated. He pointed out that high costs associated with medical supplies and consumables further exacerbate the situation, leading many patients to seek treatment abroad. “Those who have the means to travel for care are doing so, which is detrimental to our health sector and the economy,” he added.

Dr. Wande Titus, a Consultant Radiologist at NISA Hospital in Abuja, addressed public fears regarding breast cancer during the event. He emphasized that the disease is treatable, especially with early diagnosis. “Our goal is to detect breast cancer early through imaging services such as ultrasounds, mammograms, and MRIs,” he noted, stressing that many misconceptions surround breast health. “Not every breast issue leads to cancer, and early diagnosis is key to successful treatment.”

Prof. Sule Saidu, the immediate past President of ARIN, echoed Ismail’s concerns, underscoring the critical role radiologists play in patient care through diagnostic imaging and interventional procedures. “Radiologists significantly contribute to patient care, whether through diagnosis or intervention using ultrasound, x-ray, and other imaging technologies,” Saidu stated.

Given the potential for growth in Nigeria’s medical tourism sector, investors can tap into various opportunities, such as improving healthcare infrastructure, training programs for medical professionals, and developing advanced medical technologies. Reports indicate that the global medical tourism market is expected to reach $179 billion by 2026, with Nigeria positioned to capture a share by enhancing its healthcare capabilities and services.

As the demand for quality healthcare continues to rise, addressing the challenges in Nigeria’s medical sector can not only retain patients but also attract international visitors seeking medical care, thereby boosting the economy.