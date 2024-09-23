Menu
Nigeria to Launch Help-Line Centre for GMOs Amid $150 Million Agriculture Initiative

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Abuja, Sept. 19, 2024 (NAN) – In a significant move to bolster public understanding of Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs), the Federal Government announced plans to establish a Help-Line Centre aimed at disseminating clear and accurate information on the benefits and regulatory processes surrounding GMOs.

Sen. Abubakar Kyari, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, unveiled this initiative during the ongoing International Conference of the Nigerian Plant Breeders Association (NPBA) in Abuja, themed “Revolutionising Agriculture through the Integration of Plant Breeding and Biotechnology.”

Kyari emphasized that the centre would address public concerns about GMOs and enhance acceptance among citizens. He outlined the ministry’s role, along with the Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria (ARCN) and various research institutes, in developing innovative crop varieties tailored for local farmers.

Highlighting the advantages of GMOs, Kyari pointed to the Bt cowpea, which produces its own insecticide, significantly increasing yields while minimizing chemical pesticide use. He underscored the environmental benefits and improved livelihoods for cowpea farmers.

Kyari also praised the contributions of key stakeholders, including the International Institute for Tropical Agriculture (IITA) and the National Root Crops Research Institute (NRCRI), in advancing agricultural research. He noted that NRCRI’s use of tissue culture techniques has led to the production of disease-free banana planting materials, boosting banana yields and export opportunities.

Additionally, the minister discussed the development of genetically engineered cotton by the Cotton Research Institute (CRI), which has reduced pesticide reliance and improved quality, further propelling the Nigerian cotton industry.

The recently introduced Tela maize, developed collaboratively with the National Agricultural Research Institute (NARI) and IITA, is designed to combat the Fall Armyworm (FAW), enhancing resilience and productivity for farmers.

While celebrating these advancements, Kyari acknowledged the need to tackle misconceptions about GMOs that hinder public acceptance. He emphasized the critical role of plant breeding in transforming agricultural production throughout history and highlighted modern biotechnology’s capacity to expedite breeding cycles with greater precision.

Critique
This report effectively communicates the government’s efforts to improve public understanding of GMOs while emphasizing their benefits for agricultural productivity. However, it could benefit from more concrete data, such as specific yield increases or economic impacts related to these developments. Additionally, addressing potential environmental concerns regarding GMOs could provide a more balanced perspective and foster greater public trust. The article would also benefit from quotes from diverse stakeholders, including farmers and environmental experts, to enrich the narrative and reflect a broader range of opinions on GMOs

Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

