Nigeria seeks dollar demand cut as Dangote Says Its Time to End Fuel Subsidy

Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote stated that the “time is right” for Nigeria to end its long-standing fuel subsidy, as his mega refinery near Lagos begins production, easing pressure on the country’s battered currency. During a Bloomberg Television interview in New York, Dangote highlighted the sensitivity of subsidies, noting that they often inflate prices, ultimately costing the government more.

As Africa’s largest oil producer, Nigeria had relied heavily on imported petroleum products until Dangote’s refinery commenced operations. The country has been making tentative moves to eliminate costly fuel subsidies, which totaled $10 billion in 2022.

President Bola Tinubu initially removed the subsidy in May 2023, which led to a cost-of-living crisis and protests, prompting its reinstatement amid rising inflation. Recently, the government eased the cap on gasoline prices, though they remain below market levels.

Dangote emphasized that while the decision on subsidies lies with the government, ending gasoline imports could significantly alleviate currency pressures. The naira has depreciated by around 70% against the dollar since the relaxation of currency pegging rules last year, compounded by a scarcity of dollars in the foreign exchange market.

“Petroleum products consume about 40% of our foreign exchange,” Dangote stated, adding that his refinery, which began supplying gasoline to the state-owned oil company on September 15, “can actually stabilize the naira.”

Analysts support his view, with Cheta Nwanze from SBM Intelligence noting that reducing demand for dollars is crucial, especially as Nigeria’s largest import bill in 2023 was for mineral fuels and oils.

If Dangote can cut that import bill in half, it would be a significant development for the economy.