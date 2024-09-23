Menu
Search
Subscribe
Analysis

Nigeria seeks dollar demand cut as Dangote Says Its Time to End Fuel Subsidy

By: Babatunde Akinsola

Date:

Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote stated that the “time is right” for Nigeria to end its long-standing fuel subsidy, as his mega refinery near Lagos begins production, easing pressure on the country’s battered currency. During a Bloomberg Television interview in New York, Dangote highlighted the sensitivity of subsidies, noting that they often inflate prices, ultimately costing the government more.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

As Africa’s largest oil producer, Nigeria had relied heavily on imported petroleum products until Dangote’s refinery commenced operations. The country has been making tentative moves to eliminate costly fuel subsidies, which totaled $10 billion in 2022.

President Bola Tinubu initially removed the subsidy in May 2023, which led to a cost-of-living crisis and protests, prompting its reinstatement amid rising inflation. Recently, the government eased the cap on gasoline prices, though they remain below market levels.

Dangote emphasized that while the decision on subsidies lies with the government, ending gasoline imports could significantly alleviate currency pressures. The naira has depreciated by around 70% against the dollar since the relaxation of currency pegging rules last year, compounded by a scarcity of dollars in the foreign exchange market.

“Petroleum products consume about 40% of our foreign exchange,” Dangote stated, adding that his refinery, which began supplying gasoline to the state-owned oil company on September 15, “can actually stabilize the naira.”

Analysts support his view, with Cheta Nwanze from SBM Intelligence noting that reducing demand for dollars is crucial, especially as Nigeria’s largest import bill in 2023 was for mineral fuels and oils.

If Dangote can cut that import bill in half, it would be a significant development for the economy.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigeria Reports 55 Mpox Cases Amid Africa’s 30,000 Suspected Infections and 800 Deaths in 2024
Next article
NGX Market Capitalization Rises by N79 Billion as FBN Holdings, UBA, and Fidelity Bank Drive Gains
Babatunde Akinsola
Babatunde Akinsolahttps://naija247news.com
Babatunde Akinsola is aNaija247news' Southwest editor. He's based in Lagos and writes on the Yoruba Nation political issues, news and investigative reports

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

“Chad Denies Authorization for Redeployment of U.S. Troops Amidst Tensions Over Security Agreements”

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Chad has officially denied authorizing the redeployment of American...

“Nigeria’s Medical Tourism Losses Hit $1 Billion Annually Amid Equipment and Staffing Shortages”

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
“Nigeria Loses $1 Billion Annually to Medical Tourism Due...

“Pollution and Mismanagement Cost Nigeria $7 Billion Annually from Its Rivers”

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
Ilorin, Sept. 23, 2024 — Dr. Adeniyi Aremu,...

“We Are Taking Bold Steps: FEC Approves Economic Stabilization Bill to Enhance Nigeria’s Economy”

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Abuja, Sept. 23, 2024 (NAN) — Mr. Wale Edun,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Chad Denies Authorization for Redeployment of U.S. Troops Amidst Tensions Over Security Agreements”

Democracy Africa 0
Chad has officially denied authorizing the redeployment of American...

“Nigeria’s Medical Tourism Losses Hit $1 Billion Annually Amid Equipment and Staffing Shortages”

News 0
“Nigeria Loses $1 Billion Annually to Medical Tourism Due...

“Pollution and Mismanagement Cost Nigeria $7 Billion Annually from Its Rivers”

Pollution 0
Ilorin, Sept. 23, 2024 — Dr. Adeniyi Aremu,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

“Chad Denies Authorization for Redeployment of U.S. Troops Amidst Tensions Over...

By Naija247news - 0