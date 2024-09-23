Menu
Nigeria Reports 55 Mpox Cases Amid Africa’s 30,000 Suspected Infections and 800 Deaths in 2024

By: Charles Akpeji

Date:

Nigeria continues to grapple with Mpox, reporting 55 confirmed cases this year across 21 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The broader African continent is facing a much more alarming situation, with over 30,000 suspected cases and more than 800 deaths, largely concentrated in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where testing capacity has been overwhelmed.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported that the outbreak in Congo is particularly severe, leading to the depletion of Mpox tests. Meanwhile, Burundi, another Central African country, is also dealing with a growing number of Mpox cases.

While Mpox generally spreads through close physical contact and causes flu-like symptoms and skin lesions, it is typically mild but can be fatal in some cases. This year, from January to mid-September, 29,342 suspected cases and 812 deaths were reported across Africa. The continent has seen a 78.5% increase in new cases compared to 2022.

Globally, the WHO reported 2,082 confirmed cases in August alone, marking the highest number of cases since November 2022. In an effort to combat the escalating crisis, the World Bank’s pandemic fund recently pledged $128.89 million to support ten African nations, including Nigeria, in their efforts to contain the outbreak and strengthen response mechanisms.

The rising number of Mpox cases highlights the urgency of coordinated efforts across the continent to curb the spread and prevent further fatalities, especially in the most affected areas such as the DRC and Burundi.

Many African Conservatives See Trump as Their Defender, … Second Term vs. Harris.
Nigeria seeks dollar demand cut as Dangote Says Its Time to End Fuel Subsidy
Charles Akpeji
Charles Akpejihttps://naija247news.com
Charles Akpeji has over 20 years experience in journalism and he is Naija247news Taraba Correspondent. He lives and works from Jalingo, the state capital.

