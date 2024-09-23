Muhoozi Kainerugaba Withdraws 2026 Presidential Bid, Backs Father Yoweri Museveni for Re-Election

KAMPALA, Sept 21 (Reuters) – Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the son of Uganda’s long-serving president Yoweri Museveni, announced on Saturday that he would not be running for the presidency in the upcoming 2026 elections, urging his supporters to rally behind his father instead.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Kainerugaba, who currently heads the country’s military, stated, “I would like to announce that I will not be on the ballot paper in 2026.” He went on to fully endorse President Museveni for a seventh term, encouraging his supporters to back his father’s candidacy.

While Kainerugaba has often been seen as a potential successor to Museveni, he is also known for his controversial remarks, including a 2022 incident where he threatened on Twitter to invade Kenya, prompting an apology from his father.

President Museveni, who has ruled Uganda for 38 years, is anticipated to run for re-election, although he has not yet made an official announcement regarding his candidacy. The 80-year-old leader has faced long-standing accusations from the opposition of trying to establish a monarchy in Uganda—a claim he denies. He has also changed the constitution twice to extend his rule.

Human rights advocates and political opponents, including popular musician-turned-politician Bobi Wine, have accused Museveni of employing security forces to intimidate, imprison, or torture opposition supporters, allegations the president has rejected.

Bobi Wine, who finished second in the last presidential election in 2021, claimed the results were tainted by ballot stuffing and intimidation, while Museveni described it as Uganda’s fairest election to date.