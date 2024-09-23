Menu
Search
Subscribe
Democracy Africa

Muhoozi Kainerugaba Withdraws 2026 Presidential Bid, Backs Father Yoweri Museveni for Re-Election

By: By Naija247news

Date:

KAMPALA, Sept 21 (Reuters) – Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the son of Uganda’s long-serving president Yoweri Museveni, announced on Saturday that he would not be running for the presidency in the upcoming 2026 elections, urging his supporters to rally behind his father instead.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Kainerugaba, who currently heads the country’s military, stated, “I would like to announce that I will not be on the ballot paper in 2026.” He went on to fully endorse President Museveni for a seventh term, encouraging his supporters to back his father’s candidacy.

While Kainerugaba has often been seen as a potential successor to Museveni, he is also known for his controversial remarks, including a 2022 incident where he threatened on Twitter to invade Kenya, prompting an apology from his father.

President Museveni, who has ruled Uganda for 38 years, is anticipated to run for re-election, although he has not yet made an official announcement regarding his candidacy. The 80-year-old leader has faced long-standing accusations from the opposition of trying to establish a monarchy in Uganda—a claim he denies. He has also changed the constitution twice to extend his rule.

Human rights advocates and political opponents, including popular musician-turned-politician Bobi Wine, have accused Museveni of employing security forces to intimidate, imprison, or torture opposition supporters, allegations the president has rejected.

Bobi Wine, who finished second in the last presidential election in 2021, claimed the results were tainted by ballot stuffing and intimidation, while Museveni described it as Uganda’s fairest election to date.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“Chad Denies Authorization for Redeployment of U.S. Troops Amidst Tensions Over Security Agreements”
Next article
Tanzanian Police Detain Opposition Leaders Ahead of Planned Protests Against Government Violence
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Tanzanian Police Detain Opposition Leaders Ahead of Planned Protests Against Government Violence

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
NAIROBI, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Tanzanian police arrested three...

“Chad Denies Authorization for Redeployment of U.S. Troops Amidst Tensions Over Security Agreements”

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Chad has officially denied authorizing the redeployment of American...

“Nigeria’s Medical Tourism Losses Hit $1 Billion Annually Amid Equipment and Staffing Shortages”

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
“Nigeria Loses $1 Billion Annually to Medical Tourism Due...

“Pollution and Mismanagement Cost Nigeria $7 Billion Annually from Its Rivers”

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
Ilorin, Sept. 23, 2024 — Dr. Adeniyi Aremu,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Tanzanian Police Detain Opposition Leaders Ahead of Planned Protests Against Government Violence

Democracy Africa 0
NAIROBI, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Tanzanian police arrested three...

“Chad Denies Authorization for Redeployment of U.S. Troops Amidst Tensions Over Security Agreements”

Democracy Africa 0
Chad has officially denied authorizing the redeployment of American...

“Nigeria’s Medical Tourism Losses Hit $1 Billion Annually Amid Equipment and Staffing Shortages”

News 0
“Nigeria Loses $1 Billion Annually to Medical Tourism Due...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Tanzanian Police Detain Opposition Leaders Ahead of Planned Protests Against Government...

By Naija247news - 0