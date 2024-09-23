Many African Conservatives See Trump as Their Defender, … Second Term vs. Harris.

Can you recall hearing anything at all about Africa, U.S.-Africa policy, or our priorities on the continent, from either major presidential campaign, at any time over the course of this race?

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The straightforward answer is no. As a matter of fact, I have heard more about abortion than Africa over the last three months. The only time Africa comes into view is when references have been made to immigration, but it has been more about Latin America than Africa. It’s understandable given the intensity of this election and the importance of issues like abortion, immigration, and national security. It’s reasonable to excuse the candidates for not prioritizing Africa.

What do you think? Have you heard different?

I share your assessment that no one is talking about Africa, even in explicit foreign policy discussions. This isn’t new; there have been past instances where issues like the Darfur crisis rose to the forefront. However, it’s a huge problem. It’s unreasonable to expect candidates to delve deeply into every region, especially when voters are concerned about domestic issues. But there’s a risk in perceiving Africa as peripheral, especially when national security is at stake.

How would you characterize how the first Trump administration engaged with Africa?

To some extent, the Trump administration’s actions in Africa went under the radar. Every major administration has had a signature policy, like the African Growth and Opportunity Act under Clinton or PEPFAR under Bush. Trump’s policy, known as Prosper Africa, aimed to ease business operations between the U.S. and African nations. We can expect a continuation of this business-focused approach that favors both American and African interests. However, the geopolitical landscape has changed drastically since Trump’s presidency, with new challenges and competition from China and Russia.

What about Vice President Harris? Should we expect a continuation of the Biden administration’s approach, or how might it differ?

I don’t know yet. Neither candidate is talking much about Africa at the moment, making it hard to predict. Harris’s identity as a woman and a person of color might influence her approach positively, particularly regarding her visit to Africa. However, there will be pressure to deliver on expectations tied to her heritage. It’s a delicate balance between addressing those expectations and maintaining focus on American interests.

What do you think about how the U.S. election is being perceived in different parts of Africa?

There’s significant interest in the U.S. election, especially in Nigeria. Many Africans see the U.S. as a beacon of hope, particularly because of the remittances sent home by successful African Americans. However, there’s also concern about religious dynamics; many African Pentecostals view Trump as a defender of their cause. This perception shapes how they view a potential second Trump presidency versus a Harris presidency.

What questions would you like to hear candidates answer about Africa and U.S.-Africa relations?

Some key questions might include: What will you do to address the changed strategic environment in Africa, given that the U.S. has lost ground to China and Russia? How do you envision turning Africa’s youthful population into active agents for democracy and prosperity? What are your plans regarding climate change and how to sustain conversations between the Global North and Africa? Lastly, how will you show solidarity without coming across as intrusive or arrogant?

What about democracy in Africa? Why should young populations have faith in it?

Why should these young populations trust in democracy when they seek economic opportunities and fair governance? There’s a vast grievance base driving public discontent, making it understandable why some support military takeovers. The UNDP has highlighted the extent of these grievances, underscoring the need for effective governance that prioritizes public services over personal gain.