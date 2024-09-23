Menu
Lagos State Govt Issues Relocation Notice in $150 Million Makoko Coastaline Real Estate Push

By: By Naija247news

Date:

Lagos State Issues Final Relocation Notice to Makoko Residents Amid $150 Million Real Estate Concerns

By Ginika Okoye

Abuja, Sept. 23, 2024 (NAN) The Lagos State government has issued a final three-month relocation notice to property owners in Makoko, a waterside community in Yaba, in a decisive move aimed at ensuring public safety. This action comes as concerns grow over the community’s real estate value, estimated at approximately $150 million.

The relocation notice addresses structures built dangerously close to high-tension power lines, violating safety regulations. Boki, General Manager of the Lagos State Building Control Agency, delivered this urgent message during a crucial meeting with community leaders.

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission mandates a 100-meter safety zone between residential structures and transmission lines. However, Makoko’s unique layout has resulted in widespread noncompliance. Boki emphasized the dangers of electromagnetic radiation and outlined potential sanctions for those who fail to adhere to urban planning laws.

“It is vital that no one is allowed to sell or build within this environment. The government aims to ensure that by December 20, everything will be in place,” Boki stated. He emphasized that safeguarding lives takes precedence over financial gains from illegal constructions, noting, “You cannot recover a lost life, but you can recover financial investments.”

The relocation order extends beyond homeowners, with community leaders being specifically warned against allowing timber merchants recently relocated to the area. Boki reiterated the importance of collaboration with the government to maintain safety in the community.

As the December deadline approaches, tensions are rising in this historic waterfront community, as the government’s push for safety clashes with long-standing traditions, leaving many residents facing an uncertain future.

