Keyamo Gives NCAA 24-Hour Deadline to Resolve Unpaid Airline Ticket Refunds

Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, has given the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) a 24-hour ultimatum to address unpaid air ticket balances owed by certain airlines, particularly those that have suspended operations in recent months. This directive was issued during the launch of the NCAA Consumer Protection Portal at the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos.

Keyamo expressed concern that passengers who had booked tickets with airlines that are no longer operating, such as Dana Air and Azman Air, are struggling to receive refunds. Dana Air was grounded by the NCAA for financial and safety reasons, while Azman Air suspended operations due to financial difficulties in August 2023.

The Minister was firm in his message, stating that by the end of the day on Friday, the NCAA must make a public statement regarding the steps taken to address these outstanding ticket refunds. He emphasized the need for transparency, urging the NCAA to inform the public about the progress being made to return passengers’ money.

He stated, “For the airlines that have not refunded passengers’ money, there must be a public statement by the NCAA by the end of Friday latest. Let the public know what is happening to that money. People bought tickets before the airlines ran into troubled waters. What happened to their money? What plans do you have to refund them? This is part of consumer protection.”

The launch of the Consumer Protection Portal, Keyamo explained, is aimed at improving efficiency and reducing complaints in the aviation sector. He also praised the leadership of the NCAA, especially the Consumer Protection Directorate, for their efforts but stressed that the ultimate goal is to improve the experience of travelers.

He added, “The final thing that we must achieve in the sector is that the person boarding the aircraft must have a good experience, must feel the change either in terms of prices, environment, or experience. So, everybody is working for that final consumer, including myself. So, let it be clear that we are all Consumer Protection Officers.”

The NCAA has also been actively enforcing regulations. In a related development, the authority recently warned airline operators against flying into nationally restricted regions, after receiving reports of unauthorized flights near the presidential villa.

The public and passengers affected by airline suspensions are eagerly awaiting the NCAA’s public statement on the matter.