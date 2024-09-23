Menu
Search
Subscribe
Aviation

Keyamo Gives NCAA 24-Hour Deadline to Resolve Unpaid Airline Ticket Refunds

By: Kudirat Bukola

Date:

Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, has given the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) a 24-hour ultimatum to address unpaid air ticket balances owed by certain airlines, particularly those that have suspended operations in recent months. This directive was issued during the launch of the NCAA Consumer Protection Portal at the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Keyamo expressed concern that passengers who had booked tickets with airlines that are no longer operating, such as Dana Air and Azman Air, are struggling to receive refunds. Dana Air was grounded by the NCAA for financial and safety reasons, while Azman Air suspended operations due to financial difficulties in August 2023.

The Minister was firm in his message, stating that by the end of the day on Friday, the NCAA must make a public statement regarding the steps taken to address these outstanding ticket refunds. He emphasized the need for transparency, urging the NCAA to inform the public about the progress being made to return passengers’ money.

He stated, “For the airlines that have not refunded passengers’ money, there must be a public statement by the NCAA by the end of Friday latest. Let the public know what is happening to that money. People bought tickets before the airlines ran into troubled waters. What happened to their money? What plans do you have to refund them? This is part of consumer protection.”

The launch of the Consumer Protection Portal, Keyamo explained, is aimed at improving efficiency and reducing complaints in the aviation sector. He also praised the leadership of the NCAA, especially the Consumer Protection Directorate, for their efforts but stressed that the ultimate goal is to improve the experience of travelers.

He added, “The final thing that we must achieve in the sector is that the person boarding the aircraft must have a good experience, must feel the change either in terms of prices, environment, or experience. So, everybody is working for that final consumer, including myself. So, let it be clear that we are all Consumer Protection Officers.”

The NCAA has also been actively enforcing regulations. In a related development, the authority recently warned airline operators against flying into nationally restricted regions, after receiving reports of unauthorized flights near the presidential villa.

The public and passengers affected by airline suspensions are eagerly awaiting the NCAA’s public statement on the matter.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
US Banks Close 539 Branches in First Half of 2024 as Online Banking Spikes
Next article
PZ Cussons Nigeria Awaits Further Details on Parent Company’s Divestment Plans
Kudirat Bukola
Kudirat Bukolahttp://thenationonlineng.net

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Despite 12.99% Growth in Reserves, Naira Depreciates by 49.56% in One Year

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Nigeria’s external reserves have surged by 12.99 percent year-to-date,...

PZ Cussons Nigeria Awaits Further Details on Parent Company’s Divestment Plans

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
PZ Cussons Plans Exit After 48% Sales Drop Due...

US Banks Close 539 Branches in First Half of 2024 as Online Banking Spikes

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
Major U.S. banks, including Bank of America, Chase, and...

U.S. Physical Bank Branches Could Disappear by 2041, New Study Warns

Bisi Adele, The Naija247news Bisi Adele, The Naija247news -
The last remaining physical bank branches in the U.S....

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Despite 12.99% Growth in Reserves, Naira Depreciates by 49.56% in One Year

News Analysis 0
Nigeria’s external reserves have surged by 12.99 percent year-to-date,...

PZ Cussons Nigeria Awaits Further Details on Parent Company’s Divestment Plans

Financials 0
PZ Cussons Plans Exit After 48% Sales Drop Due...

US Banks Close 539 Branches in First Half of 2024 as Online Banking Spikes

Economic growth 0
Major U.S. banks, including Bank of America, Chase, and...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Despite 12.99% Growth in Reserves, Naira Depreciates by 49.56% in One...

Emman Tochi - 0