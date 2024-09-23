Menu
Lifestyle News

Janet Jackson Clarifies Controversial Remarks on Kamala Harris' Race

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Janet Jackson has issued a statement admitting her claims about Kamala Harris not being Black and having a white father were based on misinformation. In an interview with The Guardian, the 58-year-old singer expressed controversial views regarding the Vice President, saying she had heard that Harris was not Black and was of Indian descent.

Following significant backlash, Jackson’s manager clarified the situation, stating that Jackson respects Harris and acknowledges her identity as a Black and Indian woman. The manager emphasized their commitment to promoting unity and expressed regret for any confusion caused.

Despite the clarification, reactions remain mixed, with some fans expressing disappointment in Jackson for repeating hearsay about such a sensitive topic. Harris, who was born to an Indian mother and a Jamaican father, has yet to respond to Jackson’s comments.

Emman Tochi
Emman Tochi - 0