Gombe Tomato Prices Plummet 90% in Two Weeks, Farmers Face Severe Losses

By Peter Uwumarogie

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Akko (Gombe State), Sept. 12, 2024 (NAN) — Farmers and dealers in the Bula community of Akko Local Government, Gombe State, are grappling with economic difficulties as tomato prices have dropped by 90% within just two weeks.

A recent visit by a correspondent from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) revealed hundreds of baskets of tomatoes and bags of peppers displayed in the market, with sellers actively urging customers to make purchases. As of Thursday, the price of a large basket of tomatoes has fallen to N1,000 from N10,000 just two weeks ago. This steep decline represents a staggering 90% drop.

Similarly, the price of a bag of bell pepper (Tatashe) has plummeted from N40,000 to N10,000, reflecting a 75% decrease. Meanwhile, scotch bonnet peppers have also seen significant price reductions, dropping from N50,000 to N16,000—a 68% decline.

Alhaji Saleh Maikudi, Chairman of the Tomato Farmers Association in Bula, reported that farmers are incurring substantial daily losses. He noted that individual losses amount to N9,000 per basket of tomatoes, N30,000 per bag of bell pepper, and N34,000 per bag of hot pepper compared to prices from two weeks ago.

Maikudi expressed frustration, stating, “The fear of incurring huge post-harvest losses has made farmers and dealers beg customers to buy, despite the low prices.” He urged both the Federal and Gombe State Governments to provide processing facilities to mitigate losses and improve storage, arguing that processing could prevent future scarcities like those experienced months prior.

Malam Khalifa Bello, Chairman of the Vegetables Sellers Association, echoed Maikudi’s concerns over financial losses and the pressing need for support in establishing mini-processing facilities for tomatoes. He suggested that converting tomatoes into paste or powder could significantly benefit the local economy.

Bello attributed the price decline to an oversupply as the harvest peak continues. He mentioned that over 1,500 baskets of tomatoes and 2,000 bags of various peppers are transported daily from Bula to markets across the country.

The situation starkly contrasts with May when a large basket of tomatoes commanded prices as high as N150,000, underscoring the volatility and challenges within the agricultural sector.

Critique:

The story effectively highlights the severe economic challenges facing tomato and pepper farmers in Gombe State due to an unprecedented price drop. However, while it provides a thorough overview of the situation, it could benefit from a more structured approach to emphasize the urgency of the farmers’ plight.

Incorporating more direct quotes from farmers and agricultural experts would strengthen the narrative, providing a personal touch that humanizes the economic data. Additionally, the story could explore potential long-term solutions beyond processing facilities, such as government subsidies or initiatives to stabilize prices.

Overall, the article paints a vivid picture of the crisis, but it should aim for a balance between statistics and personal stories to better engage readers and foster empathy for the farmers’ struggles.