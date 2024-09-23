Menu
Search
Subscribe
News Analysis

Despite 12.99% Growth in Reserves, Naira Depreciates by 49.56% in One Year

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Nigeria’s external reserves have surged by 12.99 percent year-to-date, reaching a 22-month high of $37.31 billion as of September 18, 2024, according to data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Despite this significant increase, the naira continues to struggle, recently ranked as one of the 10 worst-performing currencies globally by Bloomberg.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The reserves, a key indicator of the nation’s capacity to meet international obligations and stabilize the naira, have seen growth driven by domestic dollar bonds, remittances, and foreign investments. However, these inflows have failed to prevent the naira from depreciating by 49.56 percent in the official foreign exchange market over the past year.

Key drivers of the reserve growth include the federal government’s $2 billion domestic dollar bond issuance, which attracted foreign investors, and an uptick in remittances. Between July 2023 and July 2024, Nigeria recorded $553 million in remittance inflows, alongside multilateral loans from AfreximBank and the World Bank.

Despite these gains, the naira has plummeted in both official and parallel markets, with rates reaching N1,539.65 per dollar in the official market and N1,660 in the black market as of mid-September 2024.

The ongoing confidence crisis in the foreign exchange market, fueled by speculative activity, continues to hinder the local currency’s recovery despite rising external reserves.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
PZ Cussons Nigeria Awaits Further Details on Parent Company’s Divestment Plans
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

PZ Cussons Nigeria Awaits Further Details on Parent Company’s Divestment Plans

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
PZ Cussons Plans Exit After 48% Sales Drop Due...

Keyamo Gives NCAA 24-Hour Deadline to Resolve Unpaid Airline Ticket Refunds

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development,...

US Banks Close 539 Branches in First Half of 2024 as Online Banking Spikes

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
Major U.S. banks, including Bank of America, Chase, and...

U.S. Physical Bank Branches Could Disappear by 2041, New Study Warns

Bisi Adele, The Naija247news Bisi Adele, The Naija247news -
The last remaining physical bank branches in the U.S....

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

PZ Cussons Nigeria Awaits Further Details on Parent Company’s Divestment Plans

Financials 0
PZ Cussons Plans Exit After 48% Sales Drop Due...

Keyamo Gives NCAA 24-Hour Deadline to Resolve Unpaid Airline Ticket Refunds

Aviation 0
Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development,...

US Banks Close 539 Branches in First Half of 2024 as Online Banking Spikes

Economic growth 0
Major U.S. banks, including Bank of America, Chase, and...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

PZ Cussons Nigeria Awaits Further Details on Parent Company’s Divestment Plans

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news - 0