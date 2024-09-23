“Chad Denies Authorization for Redeployment of U.S. Troops Amidst Tensions Over Security Agreements”

Chad has officially denied authorizing the redeployment of American troops on its territory, countering reports from a senior Pentagon official that a new agreement had been reached. The Central African nation’s foreign ministry made this announcement on Friday, clarifying that no decision had been made regarding the return of U.S. special forces.

In April, the U.S. Department of Defense withdrew around 70 personnel from an air base near N’Djamena, the only American military site in Chad, after local authorities requested a halt to their activities. Major General Kenneth Ekman, director of U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), indicated in an interview with state-run VOA that a limited number of soldiers would return at the request of Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno.

“We had a headquarters there before, but we have reached an agreement on the return of a limited number of special forces personnel. It is a presidential decision,” General Ekman stated. He emphasized the strategic importance of Chad, noting its significant contributions to regional security.

However, Chadian Foreign Affairs Minister Abdraman Koulamallah responded firmly, asserting that the government had not authorized any such agreement. “The government of the Republic of Chad wishes to formally deny the information relayed by certain media concerning an alleged agreement authorizing the return of American special forces troops to Chadian territory,” he declared, reinforcing Chad’s sovereignty in decisions related to national security and military partnerships.

This denial follows the recent completion of U.S. troop withdrawals from Niger, where military leadership had demanded their exit. Growing anti-West sentiment in Africa, particularly in the Sahel region, has seen countries like Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger sever defense agreements with France, seeking instead to foster closer ties with Russia.

Chad, viewed as France’s last significant ally in the Sahel, has also been warming up to Russia. Earlier this year, President Deby met with Russian President Vladimir Putin, leading to discussions on expanding bilateral cooperation.