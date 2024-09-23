Menu
Retail & Households inflation

Benue Tops Petrol Prices at N941.24, Delta Records Lowest at N667.50 in August – NBS

By: Gbenga Samson

Abuja, Sept. 22, 2024 — The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported that Benue State recorded the highest petrol price in August 2024, with an average of N941.24 per litre, while Delta had the lowest at N667.50.

Overall, the national average price for petrol rose 32.51% year-on-year, reaching N830.46 per litre, up from N626.70 in August 2023. On a month-to-month basis, petrol prices increased by 7.78% from N770.54 in July 2024.

The North-East Zone had the highest regional average at N908.21 per litre, while the South-West recorded the lowest at N677.11.

