Since Tinubunomics, 700+ Companies Flee as Over 50 Million Nigerians Swim in Poverty

By: By Naija247news

Date:

In the first quarter of 2023, over 700 manufacturing companies in Nigeria closed their doors, highlighting a significant crisis in the sector, according to an industry association. Major international firms like GSK Plc and Procter & Gamble Co. have exited the market, largely due to currency shortages that complicated imports and profit repatriation. Local business leaders warn that rising interest rates could further suppress consumer spending and investment.

Despite Nigeria’s vast oil wealth, the country has been grappling with a debilitating shortage of foreign currency, a situation exacerbated by years of economic mismanagement. In response, President Bola Tinubu relaxed longstanding foreign exchange restrictions shortly after taking office in May 2023. The naira, previously pegged at an artificially high level against the dollar, has since lost about 70% of its value. This move aimed to attract foreign capital and enhance Nigeria’s investment appeal but resulted in a surge of inflation to a 28-year high, triggering a cost-of-living crisis and igniting protests across the nation.

Nigeria’s economy has stagnated despite being Africa’s largest oil producer. Corruption, dysfunctional state institutions, and insecurity from armed groups have contributed to widespread poverty, with about 40% of the population living in dire conditions. The government spent 68% of its revenue servicing debt in early 2024, leaving little for essential services. Past central bank policies, designed to boost dollar availability, only fueled an unofficial currency market and increased volatility.

In a bid to rectify the situation, Tinubu removed costly fuel subsidies and appointed new leadership at the central bank, allowing for a more flexible exchange rate. Central Bank Governor Olayemi Cardoso has raised interest rates significantly to combat inflation. Discussions are also underway to sell oil in naira to Aliko Dangote, who is working to reduce Nigeria’s dependence on imported refined oil through his refinery near Lagos.

The measures have received cautious approval from international financial institutions, but ordinary Nigerians are feeling the pinch of inflation, driven by the naira’s depreciation and rising fuel costs. While the currency briefly improved, it has again fallen to new lows, hampered by seasonal dollar demand for foreign expenses.

Foreign investors have shown tempered optimism, hoping for a stabilized naira. However, ongoing currency weakness has kept many at bay, despite the potential for concessional funding from multilateral lenders. Plans for a Eurobond were postponed, leading to the issuance of a domestic dollar bond, which temporarily boosted the naira.

The manufacturing sector’s struggles are evident, with significant closures and international exits due to the challenging economic climate. Although Tinubu’s policies aim for long-term economic improvement, the immediate reality is dire for many Nigerians, leading to unrest and protests fueled by desperation for basic necessities.

