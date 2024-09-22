Jamie Foxx Walks Daughter Corinne Down the Aisle in Joyous Ceremony with Joe Hooten

Jamie Foxx proudly escorted his eldest daughter, Corinne Foxx, down the aisle during her extravagant wedding to college sweetheart Joe Hooten in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The Oscar-winning actor enjoyed a heartwarming father-daughter dance with the 30-year-old bride, marking a triumphant moment 17 months after facing a near-fatal medical complication that left him in a coma.

Corinne, who co-hosts “Beats Shazam,” expressed her hopes for her father to make it down the aisle without tears, while Jamie shared his excitement on social media about the engagement, saying he had tears of joy when Joe confided his proposal plans.

The couple, who met at USC, celebrated their love after a five-year relationship, with Jamie warmly welcoming Joe into the family. The day was a beautiful celebration, attended by family and friends, reflecting the deep bonds they share.

In just a few weeks, Jamie will also celebrate the sweet 16th birthday of his youngest daughter, Anelise.