Federal Government Halts N2.94 Trillion Borrowing from CBN, Shifts to Sustainable Debt Management

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Date:

The federal government has officially ceased using the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Ways and Means facility to settle its debts, according to Finance Minister Wale Edun. This announcement was made at the 2024 Access Corporate Forum, themed ‘Nigeria’s Economic Rebirth: Hopes and Implications.’

Edun noted that the government’s economic stabilization plan aims to maximize the benefits of ongoing reforms. He mentioned that fiscal measures are being developed to support manufacturers and promote economic growth. This aligns with President Tinubu’s push for a stronger treasury and improved liabilities management to enhance Nigeria’s financial governance.

The CBN has set a borrowing cap of 5% for Ways and Means advances in the fiscal year 2024–2025, a significant reduction from previous levels, which had been used to fill budget gaps. Edun also revealed plans to organize 360,000 farmers to cultivate an equal number of hectares, targeting a harvest of 1.4 million metric tonnes of cassava, wheat, and maize.

In a bid to simplify the tax system, plans are underway to reduce the number of levies to just ten, as 90% of tax revenue currently comes from fewer than ten taxes. The government is also looking to stimulate investment and economic growth by lowering corporate income tax rates while ensuring that essential goods like food, medicine, and health supplies remain VAT-exempt, though luxury items will face higher taxes.

Additionally, the Nigerian government allocated approximately N4.83 trillion from the earnings of Nigerian Treasury Bills (NTBs) and Bonds issued in 2024 to settle its debts to the CBN. In 2023, the government borrowed about N2.94 trillion from the CBN to service domestic debts.

Access Holdings Achieves N348.9 Billion Profit, Doubling Growth Amid Rising Interest Rates
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news
About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

